Keen gardener promises court to plant pea pods, not pot

A woman who lives on a local farm has promised a Magistrate that she will start growing produce, instead of pot. Photo: File.

A WOMAN who had been self-medicating with cannabis has promised a Bundaberg Magistrate that the only thing she will be growing on her farm from now on is "capsicums, pumpkins and peas."

Facing the Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Rachel Elizabeth Martin pleaded guilty to three charges including producing and possessing dangerous drugs and possessing a pipe which had been used.

Police executed a search warrant at the defendant's address on November 17, where she lives with her husband.

During the search, police found a total of six cannabis plants in pots that were about 30 to 40cm in height, as well as 2g of cannabis and one glass pipe.

Admitting to owning the materials and using the pipe to smoke cannabis, Martin's defence lawyer told the court the defendant had fully co-operated with police and immediately declared the items.

The court heard Martin, 47, had been using cannabis to self-medicate and "balance out" her prescription drugs after she was diagnosed with cancer, thyroid issues and lupus in 2008 and also suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

After leaving high school in year 10, the defendant began working at Coles but had to stop once she received her diagnosis and has been receiving Centrelink's new starter allowance.

Martin's defence lawyer said the defendant was very remorseful and aspired to have a self-sufficient and sustainable farm where she could grow her own produce.

Supported by her husband in court, who is also unemployed due to an injury, the pair have no dependent children.

The couple told the Magistrate that they were struggling financially after they had to pay to have their car repaired and pet dog euthanised recently.

After committing a like-natured offence in 2015, Martin was not eligible for drug diversion therapy.

When the acting Magistrate asked the defendant what police would find next time they knocked on her door, she said they would only find "capsicums, pumpkins and peas."

Martin was placed on a good behaviour bond for the duration of six months and all items were forfeited for destruction.

If another crime if committed during this time, the defendant will need to pay $400.

No conviction was recorded.