Keep cool, it's hot out there

SEA breezes are providing some relief in Noosa today, as other parts of the state suffer through a record-breaking heatwave.

It's still hot here - a top of 33 degrees in predicted - so remember to keep cool and hydrated.

Earlier this morning, the mercury had hit the high 20s before 9am.

Further west, Ipswich is sweltering in 37-degree heat (nine degrees above average).

UV Index is predicted to reach 11 (extreme) and the Bureau of Meteorology advises people to stay indoors or seek sun protection until after 3pm.

The fire danger currently sits at very high.

It's also a timely reminder to pet owners to keep an eye on their fury friends with the RSPCA warning heat stress can be fatal.

RSPCA Queensland spokesperson Michael Beatty said last year several dogs died as a result of dehydration or heat and they recommend putting two or three containers of water out.

"A dog can survive for days without food, but in these temperatures, if they don't have shade or can't reach water they'll die,” Mr Beatty said.

It's also important not to leave you pets, or children for that matter in the car.

"If it's 30 degrees outside, the temperature inside a car can potentially rise to well over 40 degrees in less than five minutes,” Mr Beatty said.

Temperatures are expected to reach low of 20 degrees tonight before reaching a top of 27 degrees on Saturday.