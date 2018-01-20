Menu
Login
News

Keep pets eating healthy foods too

GOOD GRUB IDEAS: Kim McCosker (centre) IGA owners Cheryl and Bart Derlagen (rear) and shoppers at IGA Outlook.
GOOD GRUB IDEAS: Kim McCosker (centre) IGA owners Cheryl and Bart Derlagen (rear) and shoppers at IGA Outlook. Alan Lander
by Alan Lander

LIVEWIRE personality and 4 Ingredients cookbooks author Kim McCosker was at Noosa Outlook's IGA supermarket on Wednesday, spruiking her simple-but- healthy recipes.

And she was talking about her new healthy cookbook for our pets, based on the same time and money-saving four ingredients.

"The pet cookbook has been one of our biggest sellers over Christmas,” Ms McCosker said.

"Pet aisles are the second most-visited in supermarkets; in Australia we have 4.4million dogs, 3.2million registered cats and 22million pets [overall].

"They are part of our hearts and our families.”

While the author has written 30 cookbooks with sales approaching nine million copies, Ms McCosker still likes to mix with shoppers, as it's the best way to "keep in touch”.

"I like to take time to ask audiences what helps them in the kitchen,” she said.

"I genuinely enjoy the company of people.”

Topics:  4 ingredients healthy food options iga supermarket kim mccosker noosa outlook

Noosa News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Ginger Festival is better every year

Ginger Festival is better every year

The 2018 Ginger Festival, held January 19 to 21 at the Yandina Ginger Factory, showcased some of the region's top producers, chefs and experts.

Celebrate Australia Day at free family event

CHEERS: Edith Boulton and Lynne Banford on Australia Day last year.

Noosaville Lions Park will host entertainment and live music all day

Song reunites strangers after two years across three states

HEART FELT: Musician Jeff Leonard explains the story behind his new song White Feathers before playing it to a crowd in Tewantin, in the hopes of reconnecting with the father and son who inspired it. The song made its way to the pair, who live in Victoria, through the power of social media.

Story of a musician's mission to reconnect with a son is complete

This ginger genius has a green planas Nev's house in order

SUSTAINING: Nev Hyman with a sustainable house he built for those in need overseas.

Green living

Local Partners