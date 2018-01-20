Keep pets eating healthy foods too

GOOD GRUB IDEAS: Kim McCosker (centre) IGA owners Cheryl and Bart Derlagen (rear) and shoppers at IGA Outlook.

LIVEWIRE personality and 4 Ingredients cookbooks author Kim McCosker was at Noosa Outlook's IGA supermarket on Wednesday, spruiking her simple-but- healthy recipes.

And she was talking about her new healthy cookbook for our pets, based on the same time and money-saving four ingredients.

"The pet cookbook has been one of our biggest sellers over Christmas,” Ms McCosker said.

"Pet aisles are the second most-visited in supermarkets; in Australia we have 4.4million dogs, 3.2million registered cats and 22million pets [overall].

"They are part of our hearts and our families.”

While the author has written 30 cookbooks with sales approaching nine million copies, Ms McCosker still likes to mix with shoppers, as it's the best way to "keep in touch”.

"I like to take time to ask audiences what helps them in the kitchen,” she said.

"I genuinely enjoy the company of people.”