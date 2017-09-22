Keep sun safety in mind during holidays

SUN SAFE: The Cancer Council is encouraging sun safety during the school holidays.

WITH temperatures rising up to 32 degrees in Noosa this weekend, the Cancer Council is urging everyone to be sun smart.

Saturday is expected to hit at least 31 degrees and Sunday will climb the mercury with a maximum of 32, making cooling off at the beach a very tempting option.

But don't forget: about 56% of adults and 64% of children are sunburnt on an annual basis, increasing the risk of skin cancer later in life.

Cancer Council Queensland CEO Chris McMillan challenged families to protect their skin by stocking up on sun protective products before switching to holiday mode.

"We know that the school break is the perfect opportunity to head outdoors to the park or the beach, but it's imperative that families protect themselves in the process,” Ms McMillan said.

"Queensland has the highest rates of skin cancer in the world - an estimated 324,000 non-melanoma skin cancers are removed in Queensland each year, many of which can be attributed to sun exposure in childhood and accumulative sun damage.

"Skin cancer remains one of the most preventable types of cancer, making it crucial to make sun safety a priority.”