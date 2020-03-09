Keep your brollies handy today as rain continues

RAINY DAYS: The Sunshine Coast had plenty of rain at the weekend.

THE Noosa region is in for another wet and windy day thanks to weather system that stalled over the Coast at the weekend.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Kimba Wong said today will see consistent showers with the possibility of heavier rain.

“We had a bit of a wet and windy weekend,” Ms Wong said.

“We had decent rainfall on the Sunshine Coast but most of the heavy falls were north of the region, more so in the Tin Can Bay area.”

“We are in for another wet one today.”

Noosaville recorded 61mm of rain in the past 24 hours with 40mm falling at Tewantin.

Ms Wong said the rain was caused by a weather system moving tracking north, which stalled over the region.

“The rain should clear up tomorrow as the upper trough moves further off shore.”

The system, which is currently hovering over the 1770/Agnes Water area, has left a trail of strong winds prompting a coastal wind warning for the coming days.

“We are expecting to see south-easterly winds between 25 to 35 kilometres per hour.”

“Unfortunately for those wanting to head out on the water this is expected to stay around for the next few days.”

Today’s forecast for Noosa Heads is expected to reach a top of 25 degrees.