Keep your pets cool this summer

RSPCA is warning of heat stress to animals this summer. Contributed

SUMMER is just around the corner and if last week is anything to go by, it is going to be hot.

RSPCA warns heat stress for animals can be fatal and on those humid days were the mercury levels, it's important not to forget the health and well being of pets friends.

The RSPCA is once again pleading with pet owners to be aware of the dangers of heat stress.

RSPCA Qld spokesperson Michael Beatty said last year several dogs died as a result of dehydration or over heating.

"A dog can survive for days without food, but in these temperatures, if they don't have shade or can't reach water they'll die,” Mr Beatty said.

"We would also recommend that there are at least two to three containers of water in case one gets knocked over.”

Another problem is leaving pets in the car and despite all the warnings people still leave animals in cars or on the back of utes.

"People simply have to be aware of the dangers. If it's 30 degrees outside, the temperature inside a car can potentially rise to well over 40 degrees in less than five minutes,” Me Beatty said.

"We tested a light coloured sedan and the temperature rose to 57 degrees in 12 minutes. Any animal left inside would have been dead.”

Exercising dogs in the middle of the day can also be potentially deadly at this time of the year as they tend to overheat quickly.

Mr Beatty warned once a dog's temperature rises above 40 degrees they can die.

"If a dog is suffering from heat stress it's imperative to get its temperature down as quickly as possible,” he said.

"Hose them down with water and better still place ice packs on their head and stomach. It's no good rushing them to the vet in a hot car because the chances are their temperature will continue to rise. Try to cool them down first.”

Another problem the RSPCA warns about is tying a dog in the backyard after two incidents last year where dogs died after they became entangled.

"A rope or a chain can easily become entangled in furniture or plants and that can be fatal,” Mr Beatty said.

"It's far better to make the yard or courtyard secure and then it won't be necessary to tether the dog in the first place.”

Mr Beatty said 99 per cent of heat stress incident can be prevented and urges owners to remain vigilant of their animals.