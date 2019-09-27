Keeping family memories alive

MEMORIES and how we keep them is the theme of an exhibition by local artist Penny McIntyre at Wan’din’in arts space opening today, Friday September 27 at Memorial Drive, Eumundi from 6 to 8pm.

This Remnants Contained — the Keeping of Memories exhibition will be her first solo show and was conceived two years ago during the overwhelming task of collating and sifting through collections of “stuff” in her studio.

“The keeping of memories, the collection of remnants and the need to contain our possessions using a myriad of objects, boxes and jewellery becomes an obsession with many.

“We keep mementos and create collections, we compartmentalize our collections and build on their number.

“ Sorting and labeling, containing and storing, this obsession with order and containment and particularly the need to own “stuff” was connected historically to times of hardship.

“However in contemporary times it is connected to our fear of lost identity and purpose and the need for some control over our environment — the over regulated lives we inhabit stifling our creative and impulsive natures”.

These “very necessary bits and pieces” Penny says, “only an artist would understand why we keep so much”.

Many are very precious to her and contain mixed memories which form a narrative on past lives, travels, family and old friendships with the importance lying in “our relationship with our memory — what we do with it is important — to learn from mistakes and improve things for others and ourselves in the future”.

Penny spent the majority of her life in Brisbane, growing up within a large family. Her father was a Melbourne artist involved with the early “Social Realist” movement, and his influence and strong views on social justice had a lasting effect on her young mind.

Her journey with storytelling through creative mediums commenced with ceramics in 1986 at South Brisbane TAFE.s

Light refreshments, live music and a cash bar will be available at the opening. Remnants Contained -The Keeping of Memories runs until Saturday October, 19 Wan’din’in arts space is behind Discover Eumundi Heritage and Visitor Centre — 73 Memorial Drive Eumundi. More info at www.discovereumundi/arts-space