Keeping us safe

BACK ON THE BEACH: Noosa Heads Surf Life Saving Club presented their 90th March Past last weekend ahead of the 2018/19 season. Caitlin Zerafa

VOLUNTEER surf life savers will be back in red and yellow and on our beaches from tomorrow as the summer season kicks off.

Training is in progress and CPR and first aid refreshers being done to ensure another safe season in the Noosa region.

From now until the May long weekend, surf club volunteers across the country will take over weekend and public holiday patrols from council lifeguards.

Surf Life Saving Queensland's regional manager Aaron Purchase is reminding people to only swim between the red and yellow flags.

"The weather's warming up and it's obviously a great time to head to the beach, but it's really important that swimmers are putting safety first at all times,” Mr Purchase said.

"Always remember, if lifesavers can't see you they can't save you.”

Across the region's three patrolled beaches more than 600 volunteers have signed up; 400 combined at Noosa and Peregian and 200 at Sunshine Beach.

Noosa Heads SLSC president Ross Fisher said they are looking forward to another successful season.

"It's going to be a great positive year of life saving,” Mr Fisher said.

"Our life savers are already in training and we have had new Bronze and SRC courses and training standards will continue throughout the season.”

ON DUTY: Surf life savers will be out in full force from tomorrow in an effort to keep beaches safe over summer. Contributed

Volunteer numbers have surged this year with the re-introduction of patrols and nippers at Peregian.

"We've had strong renewals of membership both from current members and new members,” Mr Fisher said.

"We have 14 patrol groups for Noosa and seven for Peregian.”

"Hopefully as the season goes on we can increase patrols at Peregian.”

Sunshine Beach SLSC have seen a similar pattern with consistent membership numbers again this year.

Deputy president Craig Law said it is an exciting year ahead for the club with their lifesavers ready to go.

"It's back to business as usual,” Mr Law said.

"We are known as being one of the more dangerous beaches in the area, but our members are well trained to the conditions, with a number being recognised at a national level.”

"We will continue with our mantra of no preventable deaths.”

If last year is anything to go by it is a timely reminder that even the generally safe Noosa can turn dangerous.

While no lives were lost, the 2017/18 season saw uncharacteristic scenes of mass rescues as swimmers fell victim to flash rips and strong currents.

"Last year showed what can happen at Noosa,” Mr Fisher said.

"With the changing tides, conditions can get dangerous. This gives us even more reason to keep our training up and be vigilant. A lot of lives were saved last year.”

Noosa Heads SLSC is also celebrating 90 years and along with the festivities, are looking back on the club's success.

"No life has been lost in between the flags in 90 years. We are proud of this.”

"It's not just about now, it is about every member who has made some contribution to the club over the 90 years.

"Without everyone we wouldn't be where we are today. It's been a marvellous contribution.”

The pubic are encouraged to keep an eye out for the many in red and yellow when at the beach and to talk to life savers regarding any queries or concerns.

Patrol hours run from 7am to 5pm Saturday and Sunday with extended hours over the Christmas period.

2017/18 SLS Statistics

Total rescues: Noosa, 58, Sunshine, 24, Peregian, 7

Preventative Actions: Noosa, 1,330, Sunshine, 754, Peregian, 437

Total first aid: Noosa, 544, Sunshine, 394, Peregian, 111