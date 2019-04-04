Keira slams Angie: ‘Not desirable enough’

Keira isn’t a fan of Angie as the new Bachelorette. Picture: Getty/Channel 10

Keira Maguire isn't too impressed by Channel 10's choice to make Angie Kent the next Bachelorette.

Keira, who appeared on Richie Strahan's season of The Bachelor in 2016 and also in last year's Bachelor in Paradise, doesn't think Angie is "worthy" of being The Bachelorette.

"I have nothing against her (Angie) besides a few times where she bagged me out on the couch (Gogglebox)," Keira said on The Buzz podcast.

"Her opinions of me aren't very nice, haven't been very nice in the past. I just remember I don't like her, and I don't remember the reason."

Angie Kent starred on Gogglebox with her mate, Yvie Jones.

Keira (who definitely doesn't hold a grudge against Angie) continued: "I just don't know if she is worthy of The Bachelorette.

"She's a boy's girl. I can tell her character. She's the kind of girl that you'd want to be mates with if you were a guy."

Keira said on The Buzz podcast she doubted Angie would find love on the reality show that will air later this year.

"She probably won't end up with anyone, and if they do they'll probably be friends, and then they'll realise it's just friendship," she said.

"I honestly think that a girl that should be The Bachelorette should be someone that's desirable … I don't think she is desirable enough."

Richie meets Keira on The Bachelor.

Angie Kent is looking for love.

Angie, who recently appeared on I'm a Celeb, was recently announced by Channel 10 as the fifth Bachelorette, and she told the Sydney Morning Herald she was after a guy who was funny.

"They will have to have an epic sense of humour, not take themselves too seriously and also be true to themselves," she said.

"Looking back over my dating history, everyone is very different, but the one thing they do have in common is that they are funny."