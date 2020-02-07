Kelly drops in for ‘air shot’ at major surfing comp

NOOSA surfer Aaron Kelly is looking again to ride high this weekend in the Red Bull Airborne series after winning last year's trials event.

RBA returns to the main stage this year with the Australian leg held as part of the 2020 Corona Open Gold Coast from March 26-April 5.

Kelly has put his name in the trial draw once again and is looking forward to throwing some aerial manoeuvres.

"I was pretty lucky to be selected by Noosa Boardriders Club to compete last year - I ended up winning and got into the main comp," Kelly said.

"The conditions at Duranbah were pretty similar to my home break (Sunshine Beach).

"I'm excited about the event this weekend - I'm not a competitive surfer, but these air events are something that I like."

This unique contest was co-developed by former Australian WSL Championship Tour surfer Josh Kerr in a bid to provide surfers and fans with an exciting new spectacle.

"The airborne series is all about going big," Kerr said.

"The surfers get to use their creativity and commitment to showcase their biggest aerial moves in a really fun competition format."

"The qualifying event gives the locals a shot at joining the big names during the main event at Snapper where it's broadcast worldwide.

"Looks like we will have some solid waves this weekend for the qualifier - I'm expecting some big airs with solid sections to give everyone a shot," he said.

The aerial-based surfing competition is giving Queensland locals a chance to compete against some of the best, such as Aussies Jack Freestone, Noah Deane, Itlay's Italo Ferreira plus Gabriel Medina and Felipe Toledo of Brazil.

For more information on the format, scoring and event details head to www.surfingqueensland.com.au.