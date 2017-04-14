Kelsey so slick a dancer in Grease

TELL ME MORE: Kelsey Hannah is now wowing audiences in Brisbane.

FOLLOWING her stand-out performance last year in Hairspray on the big stage in Brisbane, Noosa District State High School Year 10 student Kelsey Hannah is now wowing audiences in Grease.

Hannah is appearing at the Brisbane Convention Centre as part of the mass ensemble in Harvest Rain's production of Grease: The Arena Spectacular.

Kelsey auditioned for the role in August 2016, and has spent much of her spare time rehearsing since December last year.

According to Noosa High student coordinator Brig Muir: "Kelsey has performed since a young age, with her passion being musical theatre.

"She dances at Dance Form Professional Studio and trains with the Performing Arts Factory and Hamburger Productions.

"She plans to further her studies of performing arts following her completion of high school in 2018, and dreams to one day work in the industry full time.

"NDSHS wishes Kelsey much success with the future looking very bright for this incredibly talented teen.”

Last April Hannah spent her school holidays dancing in Hairspray for Harvest Rain.

Kelsey performed in the five sell-out performances of the show, which received rave reviews.

She has completed a part- time Certificate III in Dance at the Australian Dance Performance Institute in Albion.