Kemps call on ‘good old’ Aussie help

LEND A HAND: Holly and David Kemp lost their Cooroibah home in a bushfire in 2019 and are calling on the community to help them clear burnt bushland. Picture: Annette Dew

A COOROIBAH family whose home was destroyed in a bushfire last year are calling on the community and some good old fashion Aussie spirit for a huge favour as they prepare to rebuild their home.

David and Holly Kemp were left devastated when their "forever" home burnt down in early November and although they are slowing beginning to rebuild their lives say they have a lot of work to do.

They have called on the community to lend a hand this weekend with clearing their 2.8-hectare property of burnt vegetation before they begin the rebuild process.

"I know that it is a long weekend and most people probably already have plans but if anyone has a spare hour or two, a chainsaw, some muscle or anyone willing to give us a hand your time would be much appreciated," Ms Kemp said.

"We are trying to save all our spare cash to rebuild the home that we lost to the fires so all I can offer right now for your help is a good lunch feed, a beer or two and some good music while we try clear up this mess."

"We have a lot more to do and a whole build ahead of us yet which is all quite daunting and scary on its own so any assistance would be much appreciated."

MOVING ON: Holly and David Kemp, with daughter Ruby, 2, lost their home during the Cooroibah bushfires in November 2019. Photo: Caitlin Zerafa

It has been a long two months for the couple and their two-year-old daughter Ruby, who have been living with Ms Kemp's parent as they figure out their next steps.

"The insurance assessments have all been completed in our area and at our property. We were insured however we were grossly under insured for all that we lost," she said.

"Our home has since been demolished, at a huge expense - there were no offers of help or grants at this time."

They are currently in discussion with builders to finalise house plans and have their pool, water tanks, fences and pipes either replaced or repaired.

Ms Kemp has also sought help from the Tradies for fire affected communities Facebook page, an initiative set up where tradies can register to help Australians impacted by bushfires.

"This is a wonderful initiative … and it is so impressive to hear that so many tradies have jumped on board to register help for those who need it in communities hard hit right now."

"I know that it will really help so many people who feel so lost right now with 'where to start' as we have felt the last two months."

To lend a hand contact 0413458825.