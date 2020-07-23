Kenilworth’s cheap ride stays on the road

Staying on the road is this cheap transport option for Kenilworth residents.

SOCIAL isolation in Kenilworth was always a risk for residents without private transport, but since the town hitched on to a cheap, popular ride, not even COVID-19 can stop locals connecting with other Sunshine Coast centres.

Sunshine Coast Council today has voted to continue on with the Kenilworth Community Transport Service, volunteer-led transport and operated with support from the transport levy.

Division 10 Councillor David Law said the pre-booked service was established in June 2019, in partnership with council and the community, under the guidance of the Department of Transport and Main Roads.

“The service has been a success with a number of residents regularly travelling to Nambour, Maleny, Mapleton, Eumundi and Yandina,” Cr Law said.

“One of the main benefits of the Kenilworth Community Transport Service is that it provides a cost-effective transport option for Kenilworth residents operated by Kenilworth residents.

“At a low, flat fee of $8 per return trip, Kenilworth residents living within a 6.5km radius of the Kenilworth Post Office can access critical services such as medical appointments.

“As part of the COVID-19 safety response, some restrictions have been implemented to help protect the health and safety of the Kenilworth community and drivers.”

A report to consider changes to the service will be presented to council as part of a future ordinary meeting.

The following restrictions are in place to help protect the health and wellbeing of our community:

Each service can only carry one passenger, or two people from the same family, on each trip

Passengers are required to sit in the back seat with the front seat left vacant

Hand sanitiser will be provided and the vehicle will be cleaned with antibacterial solution after each journey

Drivers may choose to wear a mask; passengers are welcome to wear a mask if they choose

Do not book the service if you are unwell.

When using this service, we remind you to observe social distancing and keep 1.5 metres away from others

For more information about the service visit council’s website https://www.sunshinecoast.qld.gov.au/Living-and-Community/Roads-and-Transport/Public-Transport/Kenilworth-Community-Transport-Service-trial.