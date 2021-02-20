Kenilworth’s history on show as museum celebrates milestone

Early images of Kenilworth have been released as the museum celebrates its 40th anniversary.

The museum has been onsite in Alexandra St since 1981 but the gathering of history began in 1950.

The facility prides itself on providing examples of living history with an operational plug and cord telephone switchboard, working antique machines and examples of early settler lifestyles in the district.

Kenilworth and district historical association president Lenore Meldrum said she was incredibly proud of the achievement.

"So much work has gone in by so many people over the 40 years, many of whom are no longer with us which is sad," she said.

"It was their input and their determination in 1981 to have this museum that gives us what we've got today."

A birthday celebration will be held at the museum on Wednesday, February 22.

"It's very small because of COVID-19,' Ms Meldrum said.

"But I have put together a booklet which documents every committee member from 1979 on and gives a history of the museum buildings and how they came to be there.

"Hopefully I will give a little talk on all the characters who have gone to make Kenilworth history."

Collections on display at the site include historical photographs, antique farming, industrial and household equipment.

"Visitors are first shown a 20 minute DVD and it documents the story of Kenilworth from the first settlement on Kenilworth Run," she said.

"Then they are taken on a guided tour.

"It's a small museum but it's the stories that keep bringing people back.

"And they change every week," she said with a laugh.