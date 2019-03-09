Kenilworth's Tamika writing a real success story

BUDDING Kenilworth scribe Tamika Francis was on the "write” track for university in Year 11 when she completed two Headstart courses at University of the Sunshine Coast.

And the 17-year-old has hit her stride having just started a journalism degree at the Sippy Downs campus - with the assistance of a $20,000 Renouf Family Scholarship.

Tamika, who earned an OP2 last year while she was a Burnside State High School captain, said she and her family were excited about the recognition of her dedication and hard work.

"I made a good choice to study two uni courses in Year 11 - introductions to journalism and creative writing - because they steered me towards the right degree,” Tamika, who works part-time at a local cafe, said.

"I've always loved writing and I wanted to study at USC because it's close and I didn't want to live in the city.

"The scholarship is amazing. It will help pay for my university fees and textbooks.”

Renouf Family Scholarships, for high achieving undergraduate students, were established in 2008 by Sir Clem Renouf in memory of his parents for their sacrifice in giving him the best educational opportunity possible.

Tamika, who received numerous academic awards at school and was volleyball team captain in Year 11, said she was looking forward to majoring in marketing in her Bachelor of Communication (Journalism). She enjoyed participating in charity fundraisers at school and has continued her involvement with YLead, a not-for-profit organisation promoting youth leadership.

"I went on a three-day camp as a student last year and it developed my self-confidence, surrounded by similar-minded people. This year I've joined as a mentor because I want to give that experience to others.”