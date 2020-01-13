Menu
A maryborough man has decided to put a deposit on a house with his $128, 000 Keno win
KENO WIN: 'I screamed and my legs went wobbly'

Jessica Cook
13th Jan 2020 1:30 PM
A MARYBOROUGH local said he screamed and his legs went wobbly when he discovered he won more than $128,000 in Keno.

The man was playing Keno while having lunch at Carriers Arms Hotel on Saturday.

"I have been playing these numbers for years and years. They aren't of any significance, they're just random numbers I picked," he said.

 "When I scanned my ticket and saw I won, I thought there must be a glitch. I couldn't believe I won that much money.

"When I realised it was real, I screamed and my legs went wobbly!

 "Everyone was giving me hugs and high fives, they were so happy for me.

"I was certainly thirsty for a beer after that. I had to celebrate in some way."

The Maryborough resident knew exactly how he would use his prize, which includes buying his first home and travelling overseas.

 "Yesterday I spent the whole day planning how to use my prize," he explained.

 "I have decided I will put down a deposit for a house and I also want to go on a trip to Thailand sometime this year as well."

Carriers Arms Hotel duty manager Janeen Turton said the venue was thrilled to see one of their local customers 

