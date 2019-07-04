Kerbside clean-up starts soon

THE annual, popular Noosa Shire kerbside collection is about to kick off for 2019, with the first pick-ups beginning Monday, July 15.

Collection crews will visit Peregian, Marcus and Castaways Beaches in the first week of the endeavour.

Residents are advised the service is only available to residential properties and unit complexes.

Waste Services manager Wayne Schafer said the kerbside collection would run for eight weeks across different parts of the shire.

"An information flyer will be delivered in advance of the collection service to every eligible residence and the collection weeks and what can be presented for service are listed on the council website,” Mr Schafer said.

"The collection will be completed Monday to Friday, so it's important items are placed on the kerbside on the Sunday prior to the Monday of the collection week,” he said.

This year, three different trucks will collect the waste and residents are asked to separate the items into three different piles on the kerbside.

Useful items easily repaired for re-use by the recycle shop or a charity group

Metal items for recycling

All other rubbish

The collection for the different items will happen at different times.

Garden waste will not be accepted, including prunings or cuttings.

Mr Schafer stressed that no demolition or commercial building waste would be collected.

"Residents can find a list of what will be collected on Council's website and we encourage residents to adhere to the limits,” he said.

"It's really ideal to recycle old or unwanted goods or to get rid of those bulky items such as white goods, furniture and other household rubbish.”

A maximum of three cubic metres per property or six cubic metres total per unit complex will be collected.

The pick-up maps are available at noosa.qld.gov.au/kerbside-collection.