Kerbside clean-up to go ahead this year

A typical pile of recyclables left in Tewantin for the kerbside clean up. Geoff Potter

NOOSA'S annual council kerbside clean-up will go ahead this year.

The clean-up is not being affected by the Chinese ban on receiving international recycled materials, which came into force in January of 2018.

"The 2018 Kerbside Collection will commence in July and will take seven-to-eight weeks to complete across the shire,” a council spokesperson said.

"Council will confirm and publicise the dates for each area, closer to July.”

Residents are strongly urged to segregate their kerbside rubbish to assist in the collection process and keep costs down.

"Council's contractor will attempt to pick up recyclable metals separately from general rubbish,” the spokesperson said.

"These are stored at the Resource Recovery Centre for collection by Sims Metal.

"E-waste is also collected separately.

"It is stockpiled for collection by council's e-waste contractor MRI, which processes it in Australia.”