Menu
Login
Samantha Kerr in action for Peth Glory against Canberra United early this year in Perth. Picture: Richard Wainwright/AAP
Samantha Kerr in action for Peth Glory against Canberra United early this year in Perth. Picture: Richard Wainwright/AAP
Soccer

Kerr judged world's third-best women footballer by public

by Fox Sports
22nd May 2019 5:35 PM

MATILDAS star Sam Kerr has finished third in the BBC Women's Footballer of the Year Award.

Kerr landed the podium finish on public vote behind Danish striker Pernille Harder and winner Ada Hegerberg, who claims the award just days after scoring a hat-trick in the Champions League final.

The Lyon superstar also claimed this accolade in 2017 and was named the inaugural winner of the Women's Ballon d'Or last year.

"It's a roller-coaster of feelings. It's amazing," Hegerberg said.

It is the second year in a row Kerr has come in third in the BBC award.

She was beaten by England's Lucy Bronze and Dutch forward Lieke Martens in the 2018 edition.

The Aussie will be hoping to go two better next year, and can give her chances a boost as she leads the Matildas at the World Cup in France next month.

More Stories

ada hegerberg footballer of the year award matildas pernille harder samantha kerr
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Gift of billy carts has a bonus

    Gift of billy carts has a bonus

    News Sunshine Butterflies has been given a massive lift with a surprise cheque and billy cart fun

    • 22nd May 2019 5:00 PM
    Music to the ears for 17 years

    Music to the ears for 17 years

    News Music at Noosa to thank customers with 17th birthday celebration

    Dive into this foodie first for Noosa

    Dive into this foodie first for Noosa

    News Noosa's first virtual restaurant is now live and at your fingertips

    Three cheers for our chappies

    Three cheers for our chappies

    News Help create a chain of support for local school chaplains