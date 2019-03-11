Kerri-Anne breaks down at funeral

Kerri-Anne Kennerley's husband of 35 years John Kennerley has been laid to rest at a Sydney funeral on Monday.

The TV personality bid an emotional goodbye to her husband and was pictured breaking down outside the church as she placed her hand on his casket.

Mr Kennerley died last month at the age of 78 after years of health challenges following a fall from a balcony in March 2016 that left him partially paralysed.

The funeral was held at Sydney's All Saints Anglican Church in Woollahra and the hundreds of mourners were asked to donate to Spinal Cure Australia in lieu of flowers.

Television personality Kerri-Anne Kennerley places her hand on the casket following the funeral for her husband John Kennerley Picture: AAP Image/Joel Carrett

Kennerley was supported at the funeral by her Studio 10 colleagues Angela Bishop, Sarah Harris, Denise Scott and Joe Hildebrand.

Nine entertainment editor Richard Wilkins and girlfriend Virginia Burmeister, was also there, along with Deborah Hutton, Ross Greenwood and John Hartigan.

Mr Kennerley was left a quadriplegic after a freak fall in 2016. He fractured his neck and damaged his spinal cord.

After months of extensive rehab in hospital, he eventually regained the ability to talk and returned to the couple's home.

In a 2016 interview on Seven's Sunday Night, Mr Kennerley said his wife had been a pillar of strength throughout his recovery.

"She has been the strength of my whole recovery," he said.

"Without her I don't think I would have attempted it but, as I say, she was there when I woke up and she has been with me every day."

The couple did not have children together, but were famously devoted to each other.

Announcing his death on Instagram, Kennerley wrote: "It's with a heavy heart and awful sadness that I let you know that my beautiful husband John passed away last night.

"As you all know, John has faced some tremendous challenges over the past few years and with each he has been extraordinarily brave and determined to overcome those hurdles and live a normal life."

The couple met in New York in the late 1970s and he helped the TV star leave her abusive first husband, music producer Jimmy Miller.

"When she arrived at my doorstep with a black eye and a bit of a bloody nose, I realised exactly what was happening," John recalled.

They returned to Australia and got married in 1984 at the Sydney Opera House.

Mr Kennerley was previously married and had adult children, and the couple lived in Sydney's eastern suburbs with their beloved dog Digger.

