Kevin Hart shares emotional video

ACTOR and comedian Kevin Hart has shared emotional video footage of his recovery process after he nearly died in a car crash in September.

The Jumanji star, who reportedly fractured his spine in three places in the crash, shared the footage of his rehab process on his Instagram page.

"When God talks, you got to listen," Hart says over the footage, which shows him taking steps with a walker as health aides on both sides guide him.

"In this case, I honestly feel like God told me to sit down. You know, you're moving too fast, you're doing too much sometimes you can't see the things you're meant to see."

In the September 1 crash, Jared Black was driving Hart's 1970 Plymouth Barracuda in Los Angeles when he accelerated into a turn on Mulholland Highway and lost control of the car, the California Highway Patrol said.

Instagram image of Kevin Hart with his car that was involved in an accident near his home.

The car slid down an embankment and slammed into a tree, authorities said.

Hart was a passenger in the car along with Black's fiancee, Rebecca Broxterman, police said.

Hart and Black suffered serious back injuries, while Broxterman had minor injuries.

"After my accident, I see things differently. I see things from a whole new perspective," Hart said in the video released on his social media.

"My appreciation for life is through the roof. So don't take today for granted because tomorrow's not promised."

This article was originally published in the NY Post and was reproduced with permission.