Kevin18 a happier being

WISE WORDS: Cortney Claridge gets her copy of Kevin Rudd's memoirs from the man himself in Eumundi. Alan Lander

THE first thing one notices about former prime minister Kevin Rudd is how relaxed he is these days.

No more the uptight wonk from central planning, much more the carefree bloke who's just battled a life-threatening disease and won hands-down.

Outside Berkelouw Books on Eumundi's showery main drag, the town's Wednesday markets in full swing, Kevin18 is happily signing copies of his memoir Not for the Faint Hearted.

"When I look up and down this street, minus the people nothing much has changed,” Rudd says of the town he grew up in.

"That's what I like about it.

"I can remember debates in the 1960s and public protest meetings over the audacity of Maroochy Shire Council diverting the Bruce Highway from the town - it would ruin commerce,” he says, casting an eye over the huge crowds attending the world-renowned markets.

"It just shows you sometimes in politics you can get things wrong.”

Reflecting on his prime ministerial time, Rudd acknowledges two mistakes: the Whitlamesque "doing too much too quickly”, along with trusting untrustworthy people.

"By instinct I'm a trusting soul; I'm not naive, but trusting those closest to me without being sceptical about their motives... I thought we were on the same team,” Mr Rudd said.

"Everyone in their lives experiences betrayal. When it happens to you and very publicly, it kind of takes your breath away,” he said of Julia Gillard and the June 23, 2010 leadership coup.

He had told Gillard he didn't want to hang around forever, and foresaw "an orderly succession after two or three terms”.

"I think that would have worked well, but if you've read your Shakespeare you know things often don't turn out once people get a glint of ambition in their eyeballs.

"It tends to blind them to the facts.”

He casts an eye to Eumundi Primary up the road, where early political seeds germinated for him - "we didn't even have a library there” - resulting in the GFC-fighting policy of a new library or multi-function hall for every primary school in the nation, of which he is justly proud.

Rudd views the current political climate with wry amusement, particularly PM Malcolm Turnbull's imminent 30th Newspoll result.

"In my whole period of 85-100 polls I fell behind in one. It was 51-49 - and that's when they struck,” he says.

"So if Turnbull's lost 30, well, good luck.”

As for inside knowledge of the upcoming fedral electio, Rudd's response was "Buggered if I know”.

"I haven't had a call from Bill [Shorten] yet, asking me to get ready for the campaign trail,” he said, tongue firmly in cheek.

"And my phone calls went dead with Malcolm about a year ago over the UN Secretary General matter,” he added, with a touch more acid.

As for his book, sales are coming along fine - but this journalist had to ask the burning question.

Has it out-sold Tony Abbot's Battlelines yet?

"No, but there's time ...”