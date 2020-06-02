Airlines prepare for domestic travel to return to FNQ

AIRLINES servicing the Far North are drawing up flight plans expected to be put in place as soon as a further softening of COVID restrictions allow interstate travel.

New post-COVID flight arrangements will be tailored to demand based on the uptake of intrastate travel after restrictions were lifted by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk on Sunday.

Ms Palaszczuk has acknowledged that air services are "very important" once the border reopens and also now within Queensland.

"We're definitely going to be speaking to the airlines about (flights)," she said.

"I think this (intrastate travel) gives them the confidence they need to put on more flights, to make sure that Queenslanders can travel, not just for tourism, but also work purposes."

Cairns Airport says it is awaiting schedules from the airlines but is still unaware of the details.

"(However) Cairns Airport welcomes the easing of border restrictions and the opportunity that will offer Queenslanders to holiday in the state," a spokeswoman said.

Qantas Group said the carrier would be looking at intra-Queensland routes closely. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

Qantas already operates at least two return flights per week to Queensland regional cities under the Federal Government's minimum viable domestic network.

And Jetstar currently operates a Brisbane-Cairns return service twice weekly.

A Qantas Group spokeswoman said the company would be evaluating trends of its budget carrier Jetstar and flagship brand following the opening up of Queensland travel.

"We will be monitoring bookings on intra-Queensland routes closely and will add capacity where we see demand," the spokeswoman told the Cairns Post.

Qantas Chief Executive Alan Joyce. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)

AIRLINE MARKET

QANTAS Group chief executive Alan Joyce has delivered a firm message amid speculation of soaring airfares following Virgin Australia's departure.

"The Australian domestic market has huge potential … this is never going to be a one-airline town … the regulatory pressures on entrenched monopolies tend to make them unattractive," he said.

