Billion dollar question hanging over Coles

COLES' days as an Australian owned supermarket could be under threat with acquisitive overseas retail giants such as America's Walmart likely to be eyeing up the Melbourne-based chain.

But the brand needs to spend billions to get itself match fit and stop the firm from becoming "stagnant". It's dilemma is where to spend those scarce billions - stores, warehouses or price cuts. And it will need more than just Little Shop promotions if it's to fend off its rival Woolies.

That's the view of retail watchers who spoke to our sister publisher news.com.au as Coles debuted on the Australian Stock Exchange on Wednesday, its first day as an independent company in more than 11 years.

But Coles new chief executive has said the chain is prepared for battle.

Back in 2007, Perth-based conglomerate Wesfarmers swooped on the chain and, under the stewardship of UK import Ian McLeod, turned it from the ugly duckling of Australian retail to supermarket shining star.

Coles is an independent ASX-listed company after 11 years of ownership by Wesfarmers. The new firm is worth $16.6 billion.

'GREAT DAY'

On Wednesday shares in the newly minted Coles Group Limited, which includes the supermarkets and liquor stores but not Kmart, Bunnings and Target which Wesfarmers have held on to, were trading at $12.73 valuing the firm at $16.6 billion.

With 2500 outlets, 112,000 staff and 21 million shoppers a week, upon its stock market debut Coles instantly became Australia's 20th largest company.

One thing is for sure, with all those customers it's going to continue to rake in money. Coles' new chief executive Steven Cain, formerly of IGA's owner Metcash, was predictably bullish about its prospects.

"It's a great day in Coles' 104-year history as we embark on the next chapter (which) is all about making life easier for our customers."

Coles Group CEO Steven Cain says customers are at the heart of the new firm. Picture: Jake Nowakowski

Asked by reporters what his first priority was, Mr Cain said getting customers excited about its 150 strong line of Christmas products, including the curious but undoubtedly innovative sausage roll Christmas wreath.

As to more long-term strategies, Mr Cain was said they were "Santa's secret". But industry analysts have a few suggestions for him.

Brian Walker, of retail consultants Retail Doctor praised Coles telling news.com.au it was "good supermarket operators, world class."

"Supermarket retailing relies on location, range and pricing and Coles are well positioned there," he said.

However, uncertain times lie ahead, he warned, with the profits margins of the big two - which were once some of the largest in the world - having been whittled away due to cutthroat competition from the likes of Aldi.

Coles will be hoping customers spend big in innovative Christmas products, like the sausage roll wreath.

LITTLE SHOP

"The biggest issue for Coles is their stores are looking tired and boring and that's a heavy thing to spend capital on," Mr Walker said.

"The question is how they will face these challenges. Billions of dollars of investment is needed."

Mr Walker said Wesfarmers had been smart to retain a 15 per stake in Coles and half of the FlyBuys loyalty and customer data program.

"It's very canny for Wesfarmers as they don't have to do the heavy lifting but still have equity and interest in Coles."

Coles has been kicking goals recently. In October, it recorded comparable quarterly sales growth of 5.1 per cent, outpacing Woolworths. Good news then? Well maybe, but many commentators put the huge growth down to tiny toys in the form of its Little Shop promotion.

"Little Shop did deliver for them but the year-on-year result was pretty flat," said Queensland University of Technology retail expert Gary Mortimer.

"Since Ian McLeod left they've taken the focus off the business to a small extent. Under Ian it really was a success story in turning the business around but Woolworths has learnt how to compete better on price, in back of house and with their digital and data arm, WooliesX."

The supermarket wars are often cyclical. When one of the big two is on the rise the other is usually heading in the other direction - and then it swaps again. Worryingly for Coles, it seems its shine is starting to dim.

Last year, it banked a cool $1.5 billion in profit, but it was down almost 7 per cent on the year before.

"Coles has been a significant cash generator for Wesfarmers but has begun to stagnate, losing market share to Woolworths," said Tom Youl, a senior analyst at market researchers IBISWorld.

"At the beginning of the decade, Coles' price discounting strategy resonated with consumers.

"However, Woolworths also invested heavily in price discounting on top of store refurbishments in 2016 and 2017, and has wrestled back most of the market share initially lost to Coles."

Coles new small format “Local” pilot store in Surrey Hills, Melbourne.

To regain momentum and take on the threat of Amazon and soon to arrive German discounter Kaufland, the retail boffins have said Coles will have to plough billions into its stores, network and brand to drag shoppers back.

Coles is indeed spending some cash. In June, it said its capital expenditure this year could indeed breach $1 billion. That includes store revamps and it will soon build two automated distribution centres that Mr Cain said, will be crucial to making the company more efficient - code for cutting its costs.

But Prof Mortimer said there was a shopping list of other essentials the new management team needed to tackle - such as new stores for different demographics.

Coles got lots of fanfare a fortnight ago when it opened the first of its new smaller format Local stores in Melbourne. But the firm is years behind Woolies which already has scores of Metro mini supermarkets on the ground.

WALMART

Uncoupled from the Wesfarmers empire, Coles could also pique the interest of foreign firms, said Prof Mortimer.

"It's a very attractive offer for private equity or global retailers who could snap up the country's second largest food retailer as well as 900-odd service stations and 700 bottle shops all with established brands," he said.

Prof Mortimer pointed out one of the directors on the Coles board was until recently the head of Walmart's international arm.

"Walmart has a good history of entering countries through strategic alliances and acquisitions as does French retailer Carrefour."

But for the time being, Coles will be focused on its own business.

IBISWorld's Mr Youl said marketing campaigns like Little Shop have helped boost market share in the short term but the newly independent company will need long-term strategies to lock in growth. Customers and investors alike will be hoping to find out soon what the new CEO's "Santa's secrets" actually are.

"While the Little Shop campaign has been a success, it remains to be seen if Coles can translate this won battle into winning the war."

Critics say many Coles are in need of a refurb.