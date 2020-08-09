Menu
Leyton Thomas Wood, 18, pleaded guilty on August 3 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of drink driving on L plates and one of driving while not under direction of an open licence holder.
KFC cravings cost L plater $650 and loss of licence

Kerri-Anne Mesner
9th Aug 2020 1:00 PM | Updated: 3:44 PM
A LEARNER licence holder was busted drink driving without a legal supervising driver in the car, all for a feed of KFC.

Leyton Thomas Wood, 18, pleaded guilty on August 3 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of drink driving on L plates and one of driving while not under direction of an Open licence holder.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said police intercepted Wood driving on Malpas St, Boyne Island, about 10pm on June 19.

He said when asked for his driver's licence, Wood told police he only had a Learners.

Snr Constable Rumford said Wood had a teenage male passenger who did not have an Open licence.

He said Wood told police he had been drinking - about six cans of Jim Beam - and was driving to get some KFC.

Wood had a blood-alcohol content reading of .117 and no traffic or criminal records.

He told the court he had just acquired a job at Glenmore shops.

Wood was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $650.

