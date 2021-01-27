KFC SuperCoach: Every player, price, position for 2021

The launch of KFC SuperCoach for 2021 is less than 24 hours away.

Can't wait until Thursday? Start your quest for KFC SuperCoach glory with the full list of player prices and positions for 2021.

See where every premium, recruit and rookie is listed and how much they will cost below.

ADELAIDE

Sam Berry MID $117,300

James Borlase DEF $1024,00

Luke Brown DEF $363,400

Jordon Butts DEF $176,800

Brayden Cook MID/FWD $117,300

Matt Crouch MID $594,700

Ben Davis FWD $191,800

Tom Doedee DEF $457,900

Darcy Fogarty FWD $286,400

Billy Frampton FWD $257,200

Bryce Gibbs DEF $290,100

Lachlan Gollant DEF/MID $123,900

Will Hamill DEF $210,900

Jackson Hately MID $310,300

Elliott Himmelberg FWD $358,000

Mitchell Hinge MID $328,800

Chayce Jones MID $236,800

Ben Keays MID $436,200

Jake Kelly DEF $309,800

Rory Laird DEF/MID $564,800

Tom Lynch FWD $407,900

David Mackay DEF $393,300

Shane McAdam FWD $354,600

Fischer McAsey DEF/FWD $199,300

Ned McHenry FWD $212,900

Andrew McPherson DEF $368,300

Wayne Milera DEF $312,200

Lachlan Murphy FWD $328,600

Tariek Newchurch MID/FWD $102,400

Reilly O'Brien RUC $570,800

Ronin O'Connor MID $123,900

Luke Pedlar MID $162,300

James Rowe FWD $117,300

Harry Schoenberg FWD $315,600

Paul Seedsman MID $429,800

Lachlan Sholl DEF/MID $343,200

Rory Sloane MID $471,900

Brodie Smith DEF/MID $438,200

Tyson Stengle FWD $305,300

Kieran Strachan RUC/FWD $146,700

Daniel Talia DEF $354,600

Riley Thilthorpe RUC/FWD $202,800

Taylor Walker FWD $298,200

Josh Worrell DEF/FWD $123,900

PREDICTED TEAMS: EVERY PLAYER TO WATCH IN KFC SUPERCOACH

Rory Laird (left) hits the track with Tom Lynch. Picture: Sarah Reed

WE SAY: Rory Laird finished 2020 with a string of 100-plus scores after a move to the midfield. No.2 draft pick Riley Thilthorpe could get a chance early but it's a lot to pay for a young key-position player. Rory Sloane hasn't been this cheap for a long time.

BRISBANE LIONS

Marcus Adams DEF $250,400

Callum Ah Chee DEF $353,300

Harris Andrews DEF $469,700

Noah Answerth DEF $304,500

Zac Bailey FWD/MID $420,300

Connor Ballenden FWD $146,100

Jarrod Berry MID $521,500

Thomas Berry FWD $235,500

Grant Birchall DEF $375,300

Charlie Cameron FWD $395,400

Nakia Cockatoo MID/FWD $123,900

Blake Coleman FWD $117,300

Keidean Coleman FWD $299,800

Joe Daniher FWD 233300

Cameron Ellis-Yolmen FWD/MID $337,800

Tom Fullarton RUC/FWD $128,900

Darcy Gardiner DEF $362800

Eric Hipwood FWD $391,300

Tom Joyce FWD/MID $123,900

Ryan Lester DEF 380,200

Jarryd Lyons MID 604,600

James Madden DEF/FWD $123,900

Rhys Mathieson FWD/MID $364,800

Lincoln McCarthy FWD $354,600

Hugh McCluggage MID $545,500

Connor McFadyen FWD $123,900

Oscar McInerney RUC $443,400

Daniel McStay FWD $333,800

Carter Michael MID $102,400

Lachie Neale MID $721,800

Jack Payne DEF $255,100

Jaxon Prior DEF $123,900

Cam Rayner FWD $392,900

Daniel Rich DEF $483,100

Deven Robertson MID/FWD $176,800

Mitch Robinson MID $418,800

Harry Sharp DEF/MID $117,300

Archie Smith RUC $217,100

Brock Smith DEF $123,900

Ely Smith FWD/MID $123,900

Henry Smith RUC $117,300

Brandon Starcevich DEF $307,300

Deividas Uosis DEF $102,400

Dayne Zorko FWD/MID $525,800

Can Brisbane get the best out of Joe Daniher? Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

WE SAY: Lachie Neale is the second-most expensive player in the game this year - fair enough after averaging 134 points a game last year and taking home the Brownlow Medal. Dayne Zorko can be picked as a forward this year and presents value at $525k. Bargain watch - Joe Daniher and Nakia Cockatoo will be steals if they can stay fit.

CARLTON

Eddie Betts FWD $308,800

Jack Carroll MID $117,300

Levi Casboult FWD $349,900

Matthew Cottrell MID $262,200

Patrick Cripps MID $523,700

David Cuningham FWD $340,700

Charlie Curnow FWD $294,600

Ed Curnow MID $512,600

Tom De Koning RUC $305,500

Sam Docherty DEF $496,000

Paddy Dow FWD/MID $202,400

Corey Durdin MID/FWD $117,300

Zac Fisher FWD $394,200

Lachie Fogarty FWD $319,100

Michael Gibbons FWD $401,500

Josh Honey MID FWD $123,900

Liam Jones DEF $387,500

Brodie Kemp MID $123,900

Matthew Kennedy FWD/MID $437,500

Caleb Marchbank DEF $275,400

Jack Martin FWD $446,300

Mitch McGovern FWD $283,900

Harry McKay FWD $319,900

Marc Murphy MID $444,700

Nic Newman DEF $415,400

Jack Newnes MID/FWD $401,700

Lochie O'Brien MID $180,500

Matthew Owies FWD $123,900

Luke Parks DEF $102,400

Sam Petrevski-Seton DEF $401,300

Sam Philp FWD $171,100

Marc Pittonet RUC 421500

Lachie Plowman DEF 354900

Sam Ramsay MID $123,900

Adam Saad DEF $526,200

Will Setterfield MID $481,900

Jack Silvagni FWD $257,400

Liam Stocker DEF $186,500

Sam Walsh MID $543,300

Jacob Weitering DEF $401,400

Zac Williams DEF $458,600

Tom Williamson DEF $313,400

Patrick Cripps battled injuries in 2020.

WE SAY: Patrick Cripps is more than $100k down on his starting price in 2020, while Sam Walsh is up more than $70,000. Recruit Zac Williams will be a popular choice in the hope of a midfield role at the Blues.

COLLINGWOOD

Taylor Adams MID $588,800

Trent Bianco DEF/MID $123,900

Callum Brown FWD $349,600

Tyler Brown MID $311,000

Darcy Cameron FWD $302,900

Isaac Chugg DEF/FWD $102,400

Mason Cox FWD $312,200

Jack Crisp DEF $533,200

Josh Daicos MID $442,200

Jordan De Goey FWD $435,200

Jamie Elliott FWD/MID $362,700

Jack Ginnivan MID/FWD $102,400

Levi Greenwood MID $276,800

Brodie Grundy RUC $648,200

Oliver Henry FWD $135,300

Will Hoskin-Elliott FWD $337,500

Jeremy Howe DEF $517,900

Mark Keane DEF $158,000

Will Kelly FWD $135,400

Max Lynch RUC/FWD $123,900

Finlay Macrae MID/FWD $126,300

Jack Madgen DEF $380,500

Brayden Maynard DEF $549,900

Chris Mayne MID $373,400

Beau McCreery FWD $117,300

Reef McInnes MID $117,300

Liam McMahon FWD $117,300

Brody Mihocek FWD $366,000

Darcy Moore DEF $430,200

Nathan Murphy DEF $123,900

John Noble DEF $393,300

Scott Pendlebury MID $592,200

Caleb Poulter MID/FWD $117,300

Isaac Quaynor DEF $405,300

Jay Rantall MID $123,900

Jordan Roughead DEF $311,300

Trey Ruscoe FWD $206,800

Steele Sidebottom FWD/MID $588,000

Brayden Sier MID $313,800

Josh Thomas FWD $305,800

Anton Tohill FWD $123,900

Tom Wilson FWD $123,900

WE SAY: Can you be a bargain at $648k? Brodie Grundy had a disappointing year by his standards in 2020 and still averaged 120 points a game. Watch for him to bounce back this year. The Magpies are an interesting team to watch after so much trade and draft movement - if Steele Sidebottom moves into the centre square, he could deliver a scoring boost.

ESSENDON

Patrick Ambrose DEF $217,800

Cody Brand DEF $117,300

Nick Bryan RUC $123,900

Ned Cahill FWD $161,200

Jye Caldwell FWD/MID $348,600

Dylan Clarke MID/FWD $348,600

Nikolas Cox DEF/FWD $175,800

Tom Cutler MID $364,700

Sam Draper RUC $378,100

Joshua Eyre DEF/FWD $117,300

Aaron Francis DEF $320,300

Martin Gleeson DEF $293,400

Matt Guelfi DEF $324,300

Brayden Ham MID $277,800

Dyson Heppell MID $319,100

Nick Hind FWD $331,000

Tom Hird MID $123,900

Cale Hooker DEF $372,700

Michael Hurley DEF $431,400

Lachlan Johnson MID/FWD $123,900

Harrison Jones FWD $123,900

Kyle Langford FWD/MID $436,900

Jayden Laverde $308,000

Cian McBride DEF $123,900

Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti FWD $370,400

Andrew McGrath MID $510,000

Ross McQuillan DEF FWD $123,900

Zach Merrett MID $620,900

Irving Mosquito FWD $264,700

Darcy Parish MID $465,800

Archie Perkins MID FWD $171,300

Andrew Phillips RUC $353,000

Mason Redman DEF $330,200

Zach Reid DEF $166,800

Jordan Ridley DEF $547,700

Dylan Shiel MID $548,000

Devon Smith MID $458,000

Will Snelling FWD $368,500

James Stewart FWD $295,000

Jake Stringer FWD $282,600

Peter Wright FWD $292,300

David Zaharakis FWD $351,400

Brandon Zerk-Thatcher DEF $255,200

Zach Merrett is a reliable midfield selection. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Daniel Pockett

WE SAY: Zach Merrett comes at a premium, but you get what you pay for. Jye Caldwell is set to step straight into a key midfield role, Sam Draper will be the No.1 ruckman and we hope Ben Rutten unleashes the Bombers' high draft picks early.

FREMANTLE

Blake Acres MID $453,600

James Aish MID $404,600

Bailey Banfield FWD $288,200

Brett Bewley FWD/MID $388,200

Connor Blakely MID $295,000

Andrew Brayshaw MID $544,200

Adam Cerra MID $484,800

Heath Chapman DEF $148,800

Travis Colyer FWD $275,800

Reece Conca DEF $370,300

Brennan Cox DEF $433,500

Mitch Crowden FWD $295,500

Sean Darcy RUC $420,100

Taylin Duman DEF $354,600

Michael Frederick FWD $175,700

Nat Fyfe MID $608,300

Stefan Giro MID $123,900

Joel Hamling DEF $271,000

Liam Henry FWD $184,500

Stephen Hill DEF $338,000

Ethan Hughes DEF $381,800

Rory Lobb RUC/FWD $415,000

Griffin Logue DEF $339,400

Lloyd Meek RUC $123,900

David Mundy MID $502,000

Nathan O'Driscoll MID $117,300

Alex Pearce DEF $235,600

Luke Ryan DEF $576,500

Lachie Schultz FWD $298,000

Caleb Serong MID $435,600

Sam Sturt FWD $265,100

Sam Switkowski FWD $279,400

Matt Taberner FWD $403,000

Leno Thomas DEF $123,900

Josh Treacy RUC/FWD $102,400

Darcy Tucker MID $347,900

Luke Valente MID $123,900

Brandon Walker DEF $117,300

Michael Walters FWD/MID $531,100

Tobe Watson DEF $303,700

Joel Western MID $117,300

Nathan Wilson DEF $395,100

Hayden Young DEF $279,400

WE SAY: Nat Fyfe is still the main man but watch for the next generation to make their move this year. Stick Luke Valente on your bench for now and don't discount one of last year's most impressive rookies, Hayden Young, who could score well above his starting price.

GEELONG

Tom Atkins FWD $293,500

Jed Bews DEF $341,800

Mark Blicavs DEF/MID $531,600

Oscar Brownless FWD $123,900

Jeremy Cameron FWD $388,100

Jordan Clark DEF/MID $241,800

Brad Close FWD $286,100

Charlie Constable MID $266,500

Luke Dahlhaus FWD $375,200

Patrick Dangerfield FWD/MID $611,900

Sam De Koning DEF $123,900

Mitch Duncan MID $556,700

Francis Evans FWD $123,900

Darcy Fort RUC $390,700

Cameron Guthrie MID $554,700

Zach Guthrie DEF/MID $180,500

Tom Hawkins FWD $568,600

Lachie Henderson DEF $377,700

Jack Henry DEF $325,500

Shaun Higgins MID $510,400

Max Holmes MID/FWD $121,800

Ben Jarvis DEFFWD $139,200

Josh Jenkins RUC/FWD $323,400

Jake Kolodjashnij DEF $330,200

Nathan Kreuger FWD $123,900

Sam Menegola MID $579,000

Gryan Miers FWD $387,100

Quinton Narkle MID $310,400

Shannon Neale RUC/FWD $117,300

Mark O'Connor DEF $380,800

Stefan Okunbor DEF $123,900

Brandan Parfitt MID $455,100

Esava Ratugolea RUC/FWD $369,400

Gary Rohan FWD $392,200

Joel Selwood MID $445,000

Sam Simpson FWD $350,600

Isaac Smith FWD/MID $397,600

Rhys Stanley RUC $551,900

Cooper Stephens MID $123,900

Nick Stevens DEF $117,300

Tom Stewart DEF $538,000

Cameron Taheny FWD $123,900

Paul Tsapatolis RUC $102,400

Zach Tuohy MID $405,100

Patrick Dangerfield can be picked in the forward line this year. Picture: Michael Klein

WE SAY: No shortage of top-priced talent at the Cats, unfortunately you can't pick them all. Patrick Dangerfield has been given dual-position status this year which will make him a very popular forward line pick. Jeremy Cameron's price is based on his 72 average last year at GWS - expect him to score much better in 2021. Tom Stewart also offers value based on his finish to 2020.

GOLD COAST

Ben Ainsworth FWD $406,300

Noah Anderson MID $411,500

Rory Atkins MID $244,200

Charlie Ballard DEF $307,600

Jack Bowes DEF $451,300

Will Brodie MID/FWD $344,900

Connor Budarick DEF $256,500

Chris Burgess DEF $210,000

Sam Collins DEF $422,500

Matt Conroy RUC $123,900

Josh Corbett FWD $273,200

Alex Davies MID $102,400

Sam Day FWD $298,300

Brandon Ellis MID $450,600

Jy Farrar FWD $184,300

Brayden Fiorini MID $301,700

Sam Flanders FWD $192,300

Aiden Fyfe DEF/MID $102,400

Caleb Graham DEF $284,800

Hugh Greenwood MID $567,300

Jarrod Harbrow DEF $309,100

Elijah Hollands MID/FWD $180,300

Nick Holman FWD $328,600

Jack Hombsch DEF $230,200

Joel Jeffrey DEF $102,400

Ben King FWD $298,700

Sean Lemmens FWD $253,400

Jack Lukosius DEF $430,800

Darcy MacPherson FWD $306,700

Oleg Markov DEF $314,300

Jez McLennan DEF $123,900

Touk Miller MID $569,200

Jordan Murdoch DEF $253,000

Patrick Murtagh FWD $123,900

Rhys Nicholls DEF $102,400

Hawego Paul Oea MID/FWD $102,400

Wil Powell DEF $358,900

Izak Rankine FWD $371,600

Malcolm Rosas FWD $123,900

Matt Rowell MID $495,100

Alex Sexton FWD $330,000

Jeremy Sharp MID $141,800

Zac Smith RUC $216,000

David Swallow MID $438,400

Rory Thompson DEF $123,900

Luke Towey DEF $123,900

Jacob Townsend FWD $238,200

Lachie Weller MID $436,500

Jarrod Witts RUC $501,600

WE SAY: Matt Rowell is the name that jumps out off this list. He played just five games in his debut season but scored 171, 141 and 114 in three of them. Hopefully he can pick up where he left off. Oleg Markov will be hoping to cement a spot in the best 22 after moving from Richmond in the trade period, while Jack Lukosius strung together some big scores last year and plays a KFC SuperCoach-friendly role in defence. Watch for bottom-priced rookie Alex Davies in the pre-season.

GWS GIANTS

Ryan Angwin MID $130,800

Lachie Ash DEF $320,600

Kieren Briggs DEF/FWD $123,900

Callum Brown DEF $123,900

Tanner Bruhn MID $157,800

Jack Buckley DEF/MID $223,800

Matt Buntine DEF/FWD $225,900

Stephen Coniglio MID $528,900

Isaac Cumming DEF $288,000

Brent Daniels FWD $356,600

Phil Davis DEF $290,700

Mattde Boer MID $337,200

Jeremy Finlayson FWD $346,700

Cameron Fleeton DEF $117,300

Matt Flynn RUC $123,900

Tom Green MID $351,400

Toby Greene FWD $448,400

Nick Haynes DEF $528,400

Bobby Hill FWD $287,200

Harry Himmelberg FWD $355,300

Jesse Hogan FWD $310,800

Jacob Hopper MID $488,600

Tom Hutchesson MID/FWD $135,400

Connor Idun DEF $214,900

Lachlan Keeffe DEF $372,800

Josh Kelly MID $615,600

Adam Kennedy MID $300,900

Daniel Lloyd FWD $330,900

Shane Mumford RUC $420,700

Xavier O'Halloran MID $227,500

Harry Perryman MID $505,000

Braydon Preuss RUC $303,000

Sam J.Reid DEF $297,300

Jake Riccardi FWD $336500

Will Shaw DEF $102,400

Nick Shipley MID $123,900

Zach Sproule FWD $123,900

Jake Stein DEF $200,100

Conor Stone FWD $144,300

Tim Taranto MID $453,700

Sam Taylor DEF $323,400

Callan Ward MID $409,900

Jacob Wehr DEF $117,300

Lachie Whitfield DEF $561,600

WE SAY: Lachie Whitfield is priced at last year's 105-point average, but that would have been closer to 111 if you take out the game he was knocked out in the opening minutes. Tim Taranto is severely underpriced if he can return to his 2019 form after an injury-impacted year. But the Giants' biggest bargain could be Braydon Preuss, who finally gets to be a No.1 ruckman after playing as an understudy to Todd Goldstein and Max Gawn.

HAWTHORN

Luke Breust FWD $438,100

Tyler Brockman MID/FWD $117,300

Keegan Brooksby RUC/FWD $206,900

Shaun Burgoyne FWD $378,600

Jonathon Ceglar RUC $388,100

James Cousins MID $412,600

Will Day DEF $384,400

Connor Downie MID $117,300

Sam Frost DEF $304900

Denver Grainger-Barras DEF $184,800

Damon Greaves DEF $389,700

Jack Gunston FWD $438,200

Oliver Hanrahan FWD $237,200

Blake Hardwick DEF $373,100

Kyle Hartigan DEF $314,300

Michael Hartley DEF $317,800

Daniel Howe DEF/MID $280,500

Jarman Impey FWD $212,800

Emerson Jeka FWD $123,900

Changkuoth Jiath DEF $266500

Jacob Koschitzke DEF $123,900

Mitch Lewis FWD $199,500

Finn Maginness MID $195,600

Ben McEvoy DEF/RUC $456,000

Seamus Mitchell FWD $117,300

Tom Mitchell MID $610,000

Dylan Moore FWD $302,300

Josh Morris FWD $145,100

Harry Morrison DEF/MID $358,500

Conor Nash FWD $193,400

Tim O'Brien FWD $297,500

Jaeger O'Meara MID $488,000

Jonathon Patton FWD $189,800

Harry Pepper DEF $123,900

Tom Phillips FWD/MID $402,600

Ned Reeves RUC $123,900

Jack Saunders MID/FWD $102,400

Jack Scrimshaw DEF $399,600

Tom Scully FWD/MID $290,500

Liam Shiels MID $420,100

James Sicily DEF $552,900

Chad Wingard FWD $452,300

James Worpel MID $474,200

Tom Mitchell is an elite KFC SueprCoach midfielder.

WE SAY: Tom Mitchell couldn't quite recapture his Brownlow best last season returning from knee surgery, but an average of 113.5 points a game is nothing to sneeze at and he should only get better in 2021. Jack Scrimshaw and top draft pick Denver Grainger-Barras could fill the huge hole in defence left by James Sicily's knee injury. Draftee Connor Downie is ready to play in Round 1 - stick him on your midfield bench.

MELBOURNE

Oskar Baker MID $290100

Toby Bedford FWD $137000

Jake Bowey MID/FWD $117,300

Austin Bradtke RUC $123,900

Angus Brayshaw MID $435,200

Ben Brown FWD $260,300

Mitch Brown FWD $280,500

Kade Chandler FWD $161,200

Bayley Fritsch FWD $359,300

Max Gawn RUC $751,400

James Harmes DEF $344,700

Michael Hibberd DEF $378,000

Marty Hore DEF $303,600

Jayden Hunt FWD $263,300

Luke Jackson FWD $312,500

Neville Jetta DEF $186,300

Nathan Jones FWD/MID $292,100

James Jordon MID $123,900

Ed Langdon MID $487,300

Bailey Laurie DEF/FWD $117,300

Jake Lever DEF $419,400

Jay Lockhart DEF $289,600

Steven May DEF $507,900

Tom McDonald FWD $323,000

Jake Melksham FWD $296,800

Alex Neal-Bullen FWD $310,100

Aaron Nietschke MID $123,900

Clayton Oliver MID $656,700

Christian Petracca MID $631,400

Harrison Petty DEF/FWD $228,200

Kysaiah Pickett FWD $256,400

Trent Rivers DEF $350,400

Fraser Rosman MID/FWD $117,300

Christian Salem DEF $469,100

Joel Smith DEF $211,100

Charlie Spargo FWD $298,200

Tom Sparrow MID $303,700

Adam Tomlinson DEF/MID $324,000

Aaron vandenBerg MID $301,300

Jack Viney MID $534,900

Sam Weideman FWD $303,800

Not picking Max Gawn in KFC SuperCoach?

WE SAY: Max Gawn has the highest starting price tag in KFC SuperCoach history, but do you want to miss out on scores like this that he produced from Rounds 208 last year: 184, 141, 163, 153, 185, 157. Clayton Oliver and Christian Petracca are both in the top-five midfielders baed on price - Oliver has been a top KFC SuperCoach player for several years while Petracca took a huge leap into the elite bracket last year. This year he will be a more unique selection. Ben Brown is very cheap if he can return to his best in front of goal.

NORTH MELBOURNE

Jed Anderson MID $562,300

Shaun Atley DEF $404,200

Aiden Bonar DEF $245,400

Atu Bosenavulagi FWD $175,500

Tom Campbell RUC/FWD $154,700

Charlie Comben RUC/FWD $123,900

Aidan Corr DEF $381,100

Ben Cunnington MID $439,800

Luke Davies-Uniacke MID $432,800

Trent Dumont MID $543,900

Eddie Ford FWD $117,300

Taylor Garner FWD $267,400

Todd Goldstein RUC $601,700

AaronHall FWD $392,200

Kyron Hayden DEF $281,400

Nick Larkey FWD $263,800

Charlie Lazzaro MID $117,300

Jack Mahony FWD $271,900

Luke McDonald DEF $512,900

Matt McGuinness DEF $123,900

Ben McKay DEF $333,600

Connor Menadue DEF $201,500

Flynn Perez DEF $193,400

Will Phillips MID $198,300

Jared Polec MID $477,800

Tom Powell MID $153,300

Bailey Scott FWD/MID $332,300

Jy Simpkin MID $499,700

Phoenix Spicer MID/FWD $117,300

Jaidyn Stephenson FWD $354,100

Robbie Tarrant DEF $463,100

Curtis Taylor FWD $315,800

Tarryn Thomas FWD $290,100

Kayne Turner FWD $260,800

Dom Tyson MID $243,900

Josh Walker DEF $329,600

Patrick Walker DEF $102,400

Will Walker MID/FWD $244,500

Tristan Xerri FWD $265,900

Lachie Young DEF/MID $202,000

Jack Ziebell FWD $257,900

Cameron Zurhaar FWD $337,800

WE SAY: The Kangaroos are one of the most relevant teams for KFC SuperCoach this year, with a host of potential bargains and exciting rookies. Jack Zirebell will be a very popular selection at that price especially if he plays at half-back as suggested. Ben Cunningtton is also severely underpriced based on his past returns, top draft pick Will Phillips is a strong chance to be part of the centre square set-up in Round 1 alongisde Tom Powell, who put up huge numbers as a junior in South Australia. Former Tiger Connor Menadue could be a hidden gem.

PORT ADELAIDE

Aliir Aliir DEF $321,200

Karl Amon MID $431,400

Miles Bergman FWD $123,900

Travis Boak MID $590,400

Riley Bonner DEF $318,200

Trent Burgoyne MID/FWD $123,900

Ryan Burton DEF $318,800

Zak Butters FWD $471,400

Darcy Byrne-Jones DEF $441,800

Tom Clurey DEF $335,500

Charlie Dixon FWD $498,700

Willem Drew MID $310,800

Xavier Duursma MID $398,400

Orazio Fantasia DEF/FWD $271,800

Kane Farrell FWD/MID $309,200

Martin Frederick DEF $123,900

Joel Garner DEF $189,900

Mitch Georgiades FWD $317,000

Tyson Goldsack DEF $182,000

Robbie Gray FWD $491,100

Hamish Hartlett DEF $421,900

Sam Hayes RUC $123,900

Dan Houston DEF $489,300

Tom Jonas DEF $373,600

Lachlan Jones DEF $139,800

Peter Ladhams RUC/FWD $460,000

Jarrod Lienert DEF $289,200

Ollie Lord FWD $117,300

Scott Lycett RUC $520,700

Todd Marshall FWD $377,400

Sam Mayes DEF $342,500

Trent McKenzie DEF 388,300

Jackson Mead MID $123,900

Steven Motlop FWD $308,500

Jake Pasini DEF $123,900

Sam Powell-Pepper FWD/MID $404,500

Tom Rockliff MID $573,000

Connor Rozee FWD $377,200

Taj Schofield MID $102,400

Dylan Williams MID/FWD $123,900

Ollie Wines MID $560,600

Boyd Woodcock FWD $261,100

Travis Boak has produced personal-best numbers in his past two seasons. Picture: Tom Huntley

WE SAY: Lachie Jones is one of the leading rookie options in defence after his excellent form in the senior SANFL finals last year. Connor Rozee teased his owners last year but did produce scores of 145, 125 and 109. Will another year in the system lead to more consistency? If you want reliability you can't go past Travis Boak who scored under 90 only three times for the year.

RICHMOND

Jake Aarts FWD $329,400

David Astbury DEF $400,400

Liam Baker DEF $419,100

Noah Balta DEF $373,600

Shai Bolton FWD/MID $46,2400

Nathan Broad DEF $349,200

Josh Caddy MID $335,100

Jason Castagna FWD $341,000

Mabior Chol RUC/FWD $327,200

Callum Coleman-Jones RUC/FWD $161,200

Mate Colina RUC $102,400

Riley Collier-Dawkins MID $123,900

Trent Cotchin MID $443,500

Noah Cumberland MID/FWD $123,900

Thomson Dow MID $146,100

Shane Edwards MID $416,700

Ryan Garthwaite DEF $188,000

Jack Graham MID $446,400

Dylan Grimes DEF $38,2,800

Bachar Houli DEF $465600

Kane Lambert FWD $445,900

Tom Lynch FWD $366,700

Dustin Martin FWD/MID $541,600

Will Martyn MID $123,900

Kamdyn McIntosh MID $381,500

Ben Miller DEF $123,900

Patrick Naish MID $180500

Toby Nankervis RUC $442900

Bigoa Nyuon DEF/RUC $123,900

Marlion Pickett MID $386,500

Dion Prestia MID $446,800

Hugo Ralphsmith MIDFWD $123,900

Jack Riewoldt FWD $344,500

Daniel Rioli FWD $341,500

Maurice Rioli MID/FWD $117,300

Jack Ross MID $333,100

Samson Ryan RUC $117,300

Jayden Short DEF $519,300

Ivan Soldo RUC $403,000

Sydney Stack MID/FWD $277,600

Nick Vlastuin DEF $483,500

WE SAY: Being such an even team is great when you want to win AFL premierships, but it makes it tough to name the best KFC SuperCoach picks. You can't go wrong with Dustin Martin, who will get your season off to a flyer - in his past four Round 1 encounters with Carlton he has scored 126, 109, 139 and 159. If Riley Collier-Dawkins can break into the best 22 he could be a smart rookie pick.

ST KILDA

Sam Alabakis RUC $123,900

Josh Battle FWD/MID $362,900

Jack Billings MID $514,800

Dan Butler FWD $416,900

Ryan Byrnes MID $123,900

Jack Bytel MID $280,500

Jake Carlisle DEF $372,500

Hunter Clark DEF $438,900

Oscar Clavarino DEF $123,900

Nick Coffield DEF $426,500

Leo Connolly DEF/MID $123,900

Brad Crouch MID $448,600

Luke Dunstan MID $395,400

James Frawley DEF $295,900

Jarryn Geary DEF $320,400

Jade Gresham MID $438,100

Dan Hannebery MID $338,500

Jack Higgins FWD $419,600

Thomas Highmore DEF $117,300

Bradley Hill MID $354,000

Dougal Howard DEF $355,200

Zak Jones MID $494,700

Darragh Joyce DEF $177,300

Dean Kent FWD $335,200

Max King FWD $32,7400

Ben Long DEF $384,100

Jack Lonie FWD $351,200

Rowan Marshall RUC/FWD $557,200

Daniel McKenzie DEF $222,300

Shaun McKernan FWD $245,900

Matthew McLeod-Allison FWD $117,300

Tim Membrey FWD $363,700

Ben Paton DEF $344,200

Dylan Roberton DEF $139,700

Sebastian Ross MID $417,900

Paddy Ryder RUC $505,900

Jack Sinclair MID $426,600

Jack Steele MID $658,000

Jimmy Webster DEF $274,000

Callum Wilkie DEF $409,000

Jack Steele is now part of the KFC SuperCoach elite. Picture: Michael Klein

WE SAY: Jack Steele's price tag has jumped more than $100k in 12 months after his sensational 2020 season. Rowan Marshall is worth a serious look after being classified as a FWD/RUCK, adding flexibility as well as proven scoring power. Dylan Roberton is even cheaper than last year but he is weighing up his future - hopefully we see him back on the park soon.

SYDNEY

Joel Amartey RUC/FWD $195,600

JamesBell FWD $267,300

Nick Blakey FWD/MID $318,700

Kaiden Brand DEF $245,000

Braeden Campbell MID/FWD $189,300

Malachy Carruthers DEF $102,400

Ryan Clarke MID $407,800

Harry Cunningham DEF $401,400

Jordan Dawson DEF $458,700

Oliver Florent MID $408,300

Robbie Fox DEF $385,700

Lance Franklin FWD $312,000

Will Gould DEF $123,900

Sam Gray FWD $276,300

Errol Gulden MID $117,300

Will Hayward FWD $327,100

Isaac Heeney FWD $454,500

George Hewett MID $374,700

Tom Hickey RUC $261,100

Josh Kennedy MID $513,500

Matthew Ling DEF $163,000

Jake Lloyd DEF $656,400

Tom McCartin FWD $312,800

Logan McDonald FWD $193,800

Justin McInerney MID $384,400

Hayden McLean FWD $317,000

Lewis Melican DEF $324,700

Callum Mills DEF $544,800

Sam Naismith RUC $376,100

Barry O'Connor DEF/FWD $123,900

Colin O'Riordan DEF $268,000

Tom Papley FWD $428,600

Luke Parker MID $571,100

Dane Rampe DEF $492,300

Sam Reid FWD $328,300

Ben Ronke FWD $275,600

James Rowbottom MID $405,600

Marc Sheather FWD $102,400

Callum Sinclair RUC $414,100

Dylan Stephens MID $337,800

Lewis Taylor FWD $265,600

Chad Warner FWD $144,000

Sam Wicks FWD $316,200

WE SAY: Jake Lloyd is the king of KFC SuperCoach defence - last year his average of 122 points a game was 15 points better than the second-best backman (Fremantle's Luke Ryan). But he doesn't come cheap. The Swans could have some bargains though with Isaac Heeney discounted after playing just six games in 2020. Then there's Buddy Franklin. If there's any sign of him hitting form, jump on at $312k.

WEST COAST

Brendon Ah Chee FWD $310,200

Brayden Ainsworth FWD/MID $253,900

Oscar Allen FWD $422,100

Tom Barrass DEF $447,200

Jarrod Brander FWD/MID $295,500

Jarrod Cameron FWD $153,700

Tom Cole DEF $364,600

Jamie Cripps FWD $373,600

Jack Darling FWD $434,900

Liam Duggan DEF $448,600

Harry Edwards DEF $123,900

Luke Edwards MID $117,300

Luke Foley DEF $127,900

Andrew Gaff MID $570,800

Shannon Hurn DEF $477,800

Mark Hutchings MID/FWD $157,600

Callum Jamieson RUC $123,900

Ben Johnson DEF $123,900

Jamaine Jones FWD $182,400

Tim Kelly MID $517,400

Josh Kennedy FWD $346,200

Zac Langdon FWD $224,900

Jeremy McGovern DEF $462,100

Nic Naitanui RUC $593,700

Jackson Nelson DEF $397,600

Xavier O'Neill FWD/MID $233,200

Jack Petruccelle FWD $217,100

Jack Redden MID $377,900

Willie Rioli FWD $296,600

Josh Rotham DEF $331,500

Liam Ryan FWD $409,600

Dom Sheed MID $478,500

Brad Sheppard DEF $492,700

Luke Shuey MID $508,600

Zane Trew MID $102,400

Nathan Vardy RUC $228,600

Daniel Venables FWD $179,900

Jake Waterman FWD $323,600

Bailey Williams RUC/FWD $193,400

Isiah Winder DEF/MID $117,300

Alex Witherden DEF $456,100

Elliot Yeo MID$483,000

WE SAY: Looking for cut-price premium scorers? You've come to the right club. Elliot Yeo's price is based on his 90 average last year, but he averaged 108 in 2018 and 2019. In defence Alex Witherden arrives from the Lions after managing just six games for Brisbane last year - scoring 170 KFC SuperCoach points in one of them. And Liam Duggan was one of the fast finishers of 2020, 83.5 for the year but 103 over the final five rounds.

WESTERN BULLDOGS

Dominic Bedendo FWD $117,300

Marcus Bontempelli MID $623,900

Josh Bruce FWD $275,000

Louis Butler DEF $191,800

Ben Cavarra FWD $194,900

Zaine Cordy DEF $313,700

Hayden Crozier DEF $409,100

Bailey Dale FWD $298,500

Caleb Daniel DEF $545,500

Josh Dunkley FWD/MID $560,200

Taylor Duryea DEF/FWD $342,200

Tim English RUC $551,200

Riley Garcia MID $123,900

Ryan Gardner DEF $232,800

Mitch Hannan FWD $283,600

Will Hayes MID $249,300

LachieHunter MID $618,500

Jason Johannisen DEF $448,300

Lin Jong MID/FWD $318,100

Alex Keath DEF $323,900

Buku Khamis DEF $123,900

Tom Liberatore MID $569,900

Patrick Lipinski MID $429,800

Jack Macrae MID $650,100

Stefan Martin RUC $272,200

Toby McLean FWD $366,700

Lachlan McNeil MID $102,400

Aaron Naughton FWD $329,700

Ed Richards FWD/MID $309,300

Josh Schache FWD $214,400

Bailey Smith MID $494,600

Roarke Smith MID/FWD $281,400

Jordon Sweet RUC $123,900

Adam Treloar MID $587,600

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan FWD $207,300

Laitham Vandermeer FWD/MID $278,900

Mitch Wallis FWD $379,900

Cody Weightman FWD $173,700

Rhylee West FWD $278,000

Bailey Williams DEF $452,600

Easton Wood DEF $297,700

Lewis Young DEF $198,300

WE SAY: The Dogs squad is packed with high-scoring midfielders - and a coach who likes to move them into other positions, creating a KFC SuperCoach dilemma. Marcus Bontempelli (116 average in 2020) and Jack Macrae (121) are SuperCoach royalty, now Adam Treloar (109) will join them in the midfield - and don't forget Josh Dunkley (104) who can be picked in the forward line.

Originally published as KFC SuperCoach: Every player, price, position for 2021