Kick Start your creativity with free workshop

Erica Aronsten and Zana Dare hope to ignite people's creativity with their new book and workshops.

WHEN was the last time you painted a picture, drew a sketch, wrote a poem or used your imagination to create something meaningful to you?

Erica Aronsten and Zana Dare, the founders of art consultancy Creative Kick Start, believe we're neglecting a part of our health that's just as important as others.

"We've all been told to worry about our physical health and our mental health, but we think your creative health is just as important,” Erica said.

"Stimulating the brain with art and creativity is so vital, especially as we grow older.”

Erica and Zana will be in Noosa soon to launch their new book The Creative Pulse: Five Steps to Stretch your Imagination.

They're inviting the community to join them at the book launch for a workshop sure to have the creative juices flowing at Cooroy and Noosa Libraries on April 19.

"This is your chance to discover the benefits of creative health and how to stay creatively fit - especially as we age,” Erica said.

"The session will include fun, interactive writing exercises.

"Creative expression allows us to release tension, increase our happiness and make sense of our lives.

"Sometimes we need a kick start to help us take that first step on our creative journey.”

Erica and Zana are experienced art teachers with tertiary qualifications in art and education.

They've taught children and adults from all walks of life how to unlock their creative potential - even while cruising the open oceans.

"We spent years on cruise ships teaching art classes,” Erica said.

"We were artists-in-residence for Oceania Cruises and we sailed the world teaching art and writing.

"It does sound glamorous but it was just a job that was hard work for us, just like any other job.”

Don't miss this opportunity to meet the authors of this popular easy-to-read book and purchase your own personal copy.

It is a free event but bookings are essential. Phone 53296555 or register online at libraries.noosa.qld.gov.au.

Creative Kick Start

Wednesday, April 19

Noosaville Library 10am to 11.30am

Cooroy Library 1pm to 2.30 pm