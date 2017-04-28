25°
News

Kicking goals at Cooroy Fusion Festival

27th Apr 2017 7:58 PM
AIM HIGH: Dart ball is a new event for the Cooroy Fusion Festival.
AIM HIGH: Dart ball is a new event for the Cooroy Fusion Festival. contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

COOROY Fusion Festival attracts more than 10,000 people each year and the key to its winning formula is that the festival taps into what is great about the Noosa Hinterland while also constantly reinventing itself.

This year's festival on Saturday, May 13 won't be any different with a very exciting addition to the program.

Thanks to the sponsorship of Raine & Horne Noosa Hinterland, dart ball will be coming to the Sunshine Coast for the first time.

A brand new hybrid sport game, dart ball is the newest and most creative festival fun to hit Australia.

A combination of darts and soccer, rugby or tennis, the game is played on an oversized portable dart board where players use a velcro ball to kick, throw or hit on to the dart board to score points.

"We always like to add something new to the program that hasn't been seen before,” Cooroy Fusion Festival event organiser Chris Bell said.

"This year with dart ball we think we've hit it out of the park. It should be a load of fun and there will also be the chance to win some prizes.”

Michael Robinson, of Raine & Horne Noosa Hinterland said the Cooroy Fusion Festival was "such a great community festival, we were eager to be the sponsor of the exciting new dart ball attraction”.

"It's a great free day out for everyone and we hope you drop in and say hi and have a kick, hit or throw at the dart ball,” he said.

The festival is run by the Cooroy Future Group Inc with support from festival partners Noosa Council and Cooroy Community Bank Branch of Bendigo Bank and sponsors Greenwood Grove, Cooroy Supa IGA, Raine & Horne, Club Cooroy RSL, Cooroy Chamber of Commerce, Tourism Noosa, Sutton's Cleaning Service, John Madill Toyota, Wimmers Soft Drinks, Gelignite Jacks, Fiona Winter Realty, Mower & ATV, Cartwrights Lawyers, Cooroy Hotel, Cooroy Service Centre RACQ, Palm Lake Resort, Chapmans Auto Repairs, McDermott Aviation, Cooroy Camphor Laurel, Max Watterson & Associates, Sunsign Coast and Firefly Solutions.

Noosa News

Topics:  cooroy cooroy fusion festival dart ball

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Kicking goals at Cooroy Fusion Festival

Kicking goals at Cooroy Fusion Festival

Cooroy Fusion Festival to host new dart ball experience this year

'Disgusting': Rubbish campers are trashing our paradise

WHAT RUBBISH: Crowds at Easter and other peaks are rubbishing Noosa North Shore and Cooloola.

Call to black-ban offenders, introduce rubbish levy

Colourful art entries fly in for Noosa Bookfest

TOUGH DECISION: Entries for the School Writing Competition, being held as part of Noosa Bookfest, are set out for judging.

Colourful entries have been received for the Bookfest competition

Surfing a wave of environmental caring

CLEAN UP: The beach strip of Noosa North Shore will be getting a good clean up early May.

Surfriders coming clean for beaches

Local Partners

Kicking goals at Cooroy Fusion Festival

Cooroy Fusion Festival to host new dart ball experience this year

Spicing up tourism prospects with Salt

SALTY VIEWS: Bernard Salt has some good advice for Noosa and the Coast.

Tourism Summit draws expert opinion

Toowoomba woman's Africa trip to share song

HERE TO HELP: Women in Harmony music director Elaine Coates (right) will travel to Uganda later this year to work with the African Children's Choir. Former members of the choir travelled to Toowoomba to perform last year incuding Elizabeth Panga (left) and tour manager Abraham Kiyingi.

A Toowoomba woman is preparing for a trip of a lifetime

Hundreds of cars going for bargain at record Coast auction

Mike Clayton at the Nambour car yard in the lead-up to a previous year's sale.

Impounded cars going under the hammer, no reserves

City teen is The Voice's first Muslim contestant

KNOCKOUT: USQ film student Brittania Clifford-Pugh will make her national television debut in The Voice's blind auditions this Wednesday night.

'It all happened on a whim'

Find out what our MasterChefs have been up to

CAMERAS catch up with 2016 winner Elena Duggan and runner-up Matt Sinclair in Ten's Where Are They Now? MasterChef special.

Silence of the Lambs director Jonathan Demme dies

Director Jonathan Demme, 73, has died of cancer. He is pictured here attending the premiere of "Song One" in New York.

TRIBUTES have poured in for the Oscar-winning director.

Sophie Monk casting a wide net as Bachelorette

Sophie Monk is Australia's new Bachelorette.

Producers ‘inundated’ with calls as they widen age range of suitors.

Viewers officially bored of Aussie biopics

House of Bond’s Ben Mingay as Alan Bond with Rachael Taylor as Diana Bliss.

Latest biopic House of Bond a ‘flop’ as reality TV dominates screens

Bill Cosby: Embattled comic breaks silence on future

Cosby said he wanted to get back on stage doing comedy.

Shania Twain to drop first album in 15 years

Shania Twain

Shania Twain is about to drop her first album since 2002.

What's on the big screen this week

Dave Bautista and Pom Klementieff in a scene from Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2.

GUARDIANS of the Galaxy is back with even more laughs.

Great Retirement living or superb investment?

21/26 Yinni Street, Maroochydore 4558

Unit 2 2 1 $250,000

This rare opportunity to buy into a purpose built strata title Retirement Village is yours. You just need to decide how you are going to utilise it. Set perfectly...

Position, position, position!

2/126-128 Broadwater Avenue West, Maroochydore 4558

Unit 2 1 1 $325,000

Position is key when looking at your next property and this ground floor gem certainly delivers. Sitting in the heart of Maroochydore, just a quick stroll to...

Luxury.. Views.. Design... Excellence!

7 Phillips Street, Buderim 4556

House 4 3 Contact Agent

A contemporary masterpiece…this home exudes elegance, luxury and individuality, with striking aesthetic design features that are truly breathtaking; understated...

Walk To Buderim Village - Free Standing Duplex

20 Elizabeth Street, Buderim 4556

Duplex 3 2 2 Contact Agent

A unique and charming blend of sleek contemporary finishes together with traditional Queenslander style. This highly appealing, freestanding duplex home has been...

Easy Care Villa in Heritage Gardens

2/142 Burnett Street, Buderim 4556

Unit 3 1 2 $359,000

If it's time to downsize and/or retire, and you love the Sunshine Coast lifestyle and climate, then you can't go past the easy living on offer at the...

Mooloolaba - Architecturally designed 2 bedroom townhouse

4/15 Carrothool Place, Mooloolaba 4557

Town House 2 1 1 $450,000

Nestled in a sought after street in Mooloolaba with $m homes at your doorstep, this exceptional and charming split level town house has been renovated with a...

AUCTION Cancelled

87/8 Starling Street, Buderim 4556

Unit 3 2 2 Auction...

A fruitful investment at that, the current sellers have thoroughly enjoyed the returns from this property for a number of years but it's now time to move on and...

NEAT SWEET AND COMPLETE

27 Pozieres Crescent, Aroona 4551

House 3 1 1 BY NEGOTIATION

- Quality home offered to the market for the first time in over 30 years - 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom & 1 car lock up solid brick and tile home - Situated on a...

Why buy and renovate, when you can buy this one already done!

63 Lapoinya Crescent, Warana 4575

House 3 2 2 Submit All...

- Act today as CONTRACT CRASHED and motivated vendors seek immediate sale - Newly renovated solid brick and tile beach-side home - The perfect lifestyle...

Perfectly Positioned!

17 Spindrift Court, Noosaville 4566

House 3 2 2 All Offers...

This immaculate, cleverly designed home is located in the highly sought after enclave of Noosa Waters. Complete privacy is totally assured with access to the...

Striking design, quality build

Love the lifestyle of Noosa riverfront penthouse apartment

Retirement living alternative

Noosa hinterland development perfect for downsizers

Couple gets rich renovating run-down city homes

RENO RADICALS: Baden and Nelson Marino-Hall have turned three Toowoomba homes around for profit, saying the Garden City was a haven for renovators like themselves.

The couple has already turned around three homes

Townhouse pitch raises questions over 'high density'

BIG PLANS: Residents have a chance to offer their opinion on plans to build 42 townhouses at Raceview.

Developer plans 42 townhouses for Ipswich suburb

7 million dollar city homes for sale right now

3 Keira Court, Blue Mountain Heights.

Here are seven of Toowoomba's best, and most expensive, houses

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!