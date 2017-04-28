Kicking goals at Cooroy Fusion Festival

COOROY Fusion Festival attracts more than 10,000 people each year and the key to its winning formula is that the festival taps into what is great about the Noosa Hinterland while also constantly reinventing itself.

This year's festival on Saturday, May 13 won't be any different with a very exciting addition to the program.

Thanks to the sponsorship of Raine & Horne Noosa Hinterland, dart ball will be coming to the Sunshine Coast for the first time.

A brand new hybrid sport game, dart ball is the newest and most creative festival fun to hit Australia.

A combination of darts and soccer, rugby or tennis, the game is played on an oversized portable dart board where players use a velcro ball to kick, throw or hit on to the dart board to score points.

"We always like to add something new to the program that hasn't been seen before,” Cooroy Fusion Festival event organiser Chris Bell said.

"This year with dart ball we think we've hit it out of the park. It should be a load of fun and there will also be the chance to win some prizes.”

Michael Robinson, of Raine & Horne Noosa Hinterland said the Cooroy Fusion Festival was "such a great community festival, we were eager to be the sponsor of the exciting new dart ball attraction”.

"It's a great free day out for everyone and we hope you drop in and say hi and have a kick, hit or throw at the dart ball,” he said.

