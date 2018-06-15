Kids' bare essentials - just to have lots of fun

A FUN DAY: Nellie, George and Lexie with a Surfboard donated by Dessa Surfshop for the annual Bare foot in the Park.

IT'S a Peregian Beach kids' festival which draws generations of families to enjoy the simple things in life.

More than $2000 worth of prizes will be on offer at Peregian Beach Community Kindergarten's favourite annual day of family fun and activities this Sunday .

Barefoot in the Park at Peregian Beach Park is the kindy's annual celebration of children under the age of eight.

Co-director Carmel Desjardins said good weather often blessed the event.

"It's usually the most magnificent sunny morning and I love to see the way everyone pulls together - our staff team, parents, older siblings, even supportive community members - to make it a special event for the children,” she said.

Ms Desjardins said the day was an opportunity for the community to reconnect with fellow staff and each other.

"(We love) the hugs from past and current children and parents,” she said.

"Catching up with past families and receiving updates on their children is really special to us.”

Kids will explore an ambulance and meet paramedics, play with arts and crafts and build clay models.

They can also try the jumping castle, animal farm petting zoo and face painting.

Delicious barbecue breakfast buns, a sausage sizzle and home baked cakes will satisfy the hungriest of souls.

Many thanks to Cooroy Grass Fed Meats for supplying the preservative- and gluten-free sausages direct from farm, Suncoast Eggs for the eggs, and Essential Grain bakery at Peregian Springs for the yummy bread.

Barefoot in the Park runs from 9am to 11.30am, so why not slip off the shoes and join in the fun?

Jon Coghill