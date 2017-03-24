Kids do their bit to find a cure

FUNKY HAIR: Cameron (at rear) with friends Finley, Emma, Alana and Nate enjoying a funky hair day at Bambini Early Childhood Development to raise money for the Leukaemia Foundation.

THE large number of colourful hairstyles and shaved heads around the streets of Noosa means the World's Greatest Shave is on again - and events were held around the region last week.

Kids and staff at Bambini Early Childhood Development raised funds through their annual funky hair day on Friday.

"We might only raise a couple of hundred dollars but it still helps a great cause,” centre director Dani Vickery said.

"The parents really embrace anything that we do that is different.”

It's the fourth year the centre has had a funky hair day to raise money for the cause.

"The kids love it,” Ms Vickery said.

"We want to help with anyfundraising that we can.”

Meanwhile, at Anytime Fitness Noosa, Tewantin woman Roslyn Bushby was getting used to her new style after shaving her head to raise money for the Leukaemia Foundation.

"I needed a hair cut and this way my hair cut is for a good cause,” Ms Bushby said.

Anytime Fitness Noosa invited members to come along and have their hair coloured or, in the case of Ms Bushby, shaved.

But there is a personal side to the story for Anytime Fitness personal trainer Jane Muir.

Her dad, Roly ,was recently diagnosed with lymphoma.

Ms Bushby exceeded her fundraising target by raising $1700.