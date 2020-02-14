Menu
Multiple people are being assessed at the scene of a car and school bus crash at Yandina this morning.
Kids injured as car slams into school bus on major road

Ashley Carter
14th Feb 2020 7:50 AM
MULTIPLE people are being assessed by paramedics after a car slammed into the back of a school bus at Yandina this morning.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash on Collins Rd and Yandina Coolum Rd about 7.30am, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said.

Nine people, including seven people were assessed on scene after the crash.
Nine people are being assessed on scene, including seven children and two adults, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said. They are all in stable conditions with only minor injuries.

No delays have been reported in the area.

