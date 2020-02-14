Kids injured as car slams into school bus on major road
MULTIPLE people are being assessed by paramedics after a car slammed into the back of a school bus at Yandina this morning.
Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash on Collins Rd and Yandina Coolum Rd about 7.30am, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said.
Nine people are being assessed on scene, including seven children and two adults, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said. They are all in stable conditions with only minor injuries.
No delays have been reported in the area.