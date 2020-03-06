Menu
Emergency services have rushed to a three-vehicle crash at Elimbah this morning.
Three injured, traffic delayed in Bruce Hwy pile-up

Ashley Carter
by
6th Mar 2020 7:10 AM | Updated: 8:22 AM
THREE people have been hospitalised and traffic is delayed after a multi-vehicle crash on a Bruce Highway on-ramp at Elimbah this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the three-vehicle crash on the Steve Irwin Way on-ramp just after 6.30am and threated seven people, including three children, at the scene.

She said they all appeared to have suffered minor injuries in the crash. Three of those patients were taken to Caboolture Hospital and were all in stable conditions.

All lanes of the Bruce Highway were affected heading south towards Brisbane and delays were expected. Witnesses reported cars "backed up for kilometres".

