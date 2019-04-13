Kids on Sunshine Coast hold the key to emergency planning

BEING PREPARED: School kids are going to help others become disaster prepared during emergency alerts like this one..

BEING PREPARED: School kids are going to help others become disaster prepared during emergency alerts like this one.. John McCutcheon

PRIMARY school-aged children in Peregian Springs through to Eumundi are being encouraged to help their communities become more disaster ready.

Entries are now open for the Sunshine Coast Council Get Ready schools competition which challenges students to create an engaging video to encourage preparing a What If Plan.

Mayor Mark Jamieson said experience showed communities that were well prepared and aware before a disaster occurred were more resilient and able to recover faster.

"Disaster preparedness starts with our youngest community members,” Mayor Jamieson said.

"As part of the Get Ready Queensland program, council has developed an education program for school students so that young people are part of the conversation when it comes to disaster preparedness.

"By working together we can create a stronger and more resilient community. This initiative really aligns with our region's healthy, smart, creative vision.”

The top 10 finalists will be played at the Sunshine Coast Emergency Services Community Expo on Sunday, May 19, where the community will have the chance to vote for the winning entry.

The winning team and their school will be mentored by a Sunshine Coast marketing agency to take their entry to the next level.

They will work behind the scenes and in front of the camera with the company to deliver their entry concept for council's 2019 Get Ready television, radio and social media campaign.

Entries close at midnight Tuesday, April 30. For more information visit the Have Your Say section of the council website.