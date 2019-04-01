Mum’s X-rated selfie goes viral

A mum has shared a selfie from the moment she realised her son has accidentally created an X-rated Easter bonnet for a school parade.

Mummy blogger Mrs Mombastic took to Facebook to share the creation her young son had made, leaving the internet in stitches.

"Two bonnets in the bin, lots of papier mache, super glue, gaffer tape and many other failed attempts later, my son and I came up with this …," she wrote.

"Ladies and gentlemen, I give you: 'The Penis Bonnet.'

While the hat was meant to be a giraffe, it turned out to look rather phallic - and the result is hilarious.

"My husband laughed. I cried. But I suppose most importantly, my son was incredibly proud of our hard work. And his favourite part? The giraffes neck. Of course.''

The unique creation has since gone viral thanks to it's unintentionally X-rated nature, amassing more than 3500 likes in just a few hours.

Naturally, there have been hundreds of comments too, with one person even offering if it's for sale.

"The veeeinnss! I am crying,'' one user wrote.

"If he doesn't win, move schools 100 per cent,'' another mum commented.

While one teased: "Is the bonnet for sale? Does it come with batteries?''

Others thought the teachers face on the day would be priceless while another suggested they could "reuse it for a hen's party''.

She saved the day with a few strategically placed red dots and adding eyes.

Thankfully, the mum-of-two wasn't about to let her son face embarrassment at school, stepping in to save the day by adding spots and googly eyes.

And guess what? It won!

"Penis giraffe bonnet only went and bloody won the Easter bonnet competition!'' she revealed.