Kids pick up pieces of beach plastic scourge

Sunshine Beach is on the receiving end of a community clean up.

Noosa residents have pulled 75kg of rubbish from their scene surrounds in a grassroots effort to rid the shire of plastic.

About 300 pieces of wrapping were a major part of the haul gathered by 25 members of the Adventure Noosa Group and Plastic Free Noosa at Sunshine Beach.

The adventure tourism group members collected 21 bags of discards at one of Noosa’s premier beaches.

Among the unwelcome finds was a large plastic tarp, two umbrellas, about 100 cigarette butts, 60 items of paper and cardboard packaging but only eight takeaway coffee cups.

There were also 20 plastic consumer items such as straws, containers, cups, plates and cutlery.

Plastic Free Noosa is campaigning hopes to eliminate such items locally at the supply source.

Sunshine Beach Traders Association and Off The Hook Takeaway owner Kirk Dalgrin loved the response to a community-wide problem.

“It was great to see the adventure operators and members of the wider community in our village for the Plastic Free Noosa clean-up,” Mr Dalgrin said.

There's plenty of work to be done and attitudes changed before plastic waste will be eliminated from Noosa.

“These clean-ups go a long way to strengthen community spirit and improve wellbeing through service to people and place.”

Noosa Learn to Surf operators Merrick and Elissa Davis said it was an awesome response and they were keen to take part in next month’s collection.

“Getting out there with locals and our adventure tourism colleagues again, while doing something great for our community, sure does feel good,” Mr Davis said.

Off the Hook Takeaway on the day provided seafood snacks and tacos and water in recyclable aluminium bottles.

For information about the Plastic Free Noosa program and details of upcoming Plastic Free Noosa Clean-Ups contact Anita at Plastic Free Noosa at anita@plasticfreenoosa.org.