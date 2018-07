Two ambulance crews rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash, where two children were reportedly injured.

Two ambulance crews rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash, where two children were reportedly injured. David Nielsen

TWO children were treated for injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Buderim.

A Queensland ambulance spokesman said paramedics were called to the corner of Gloucester Rd and Orme Rd about 8am and had two crews at the scene.

He said two children were assessed but had no serious injuries. No patients were required to be hospitalised.