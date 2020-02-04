Kiera ‘gives all’ to nab four world championships

DANCE CHAMP: Kiera Eckley, 11, is taking on the world one dancing step at a time and is now a four-time Get the Beat world champion.

DANCE CHAMP: Kiera Eckley, 11, is taking on the world one dancing step at a time and is now a four-time Get the Beat world champion.

KIERA Eckley is taking on the world one dancing step at a time and she is only 11 years of age.

The young dancer is now a four-time Get the Beat world champion after some impressive results in Bangkok in December last year.

After competing in the local and national stages of the dance competition, Kiera qualified to dance six routines in the world finals, up against some of the best dancers form around the globe.

There she won first place for her lyrical, demi character, student chorography and acro routines, a result she was “over the moon with”.

“I was a bit nervous but it was really exciting,” Kiera said.

“I got to meet new friends too.”

DANCE CHAMP: Kiera Eckley, 11, is taking on the world one dancing step at a time and is now a four-time Get the Beat world champion.

Kiera’s mother Silvi said she was “beyond proud” of her daughter’s achievement and the way she held herself on the world stage.

“To see her shine on such a big world stage was beautiful,” Silvi said.

“She was over the moon with the wins, we didn't expect those results.”

“It was very rewarding.”

Kiera’s love of dance began when she was in Year 1 and she asked her mum to sign her up for classes.

“I used to always be fidgeting and I always had so much energy,” she said.

“My friends were dancing so I asked for lessons.”

DANCE CHAMP: Kiera Eckley, 11, is taking on the world one dancing step at a time and is now a four-time Get the Beat world champion.

Kiera trains between 15 to 20 hours a week and hopes to work towards following her dancing dream.

“I want to get into the Dream Dance Company and next year I’m hoping to compete in the Alana Haines competition in New Zealand.”

Kiera said for her the best part of dancing was: “Being with friends and giving it your all”.