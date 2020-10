FIRE PIT: The man reportedly suffered burns to his hands and feet. Picture: David Caird

A KILLARNEY man has been airlifted to Brisbane after falling into a fire pit last night.

According to QAS media, the man in his 40s was on a private Border Rd property at 1am when he fell.

He received burns to his hands and feet and was flown to Royal Brisbane Hospital in a stable condition.