Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Environment

Killer bacteria cases expected to surge in La Nina wet season

by Thomas Morgan
26th Oct 2020 10:08 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

CASES of a disease caused by ground-dwelling bacteria could surge this wet season across the Top End because of La Nina.

Melioidosis, also known as Nightcliff Gardener's Disease, has a 10 per cent mortality rate in the Northern Territory.

Symptoms typically include respiratory problems such as pneumonia.

Infections typically surge during La Nina years, with melioidosis expert Professor Bart Currie warning "worst ever year" for the illness was during the 2010-11 wet season.

Bart Currie is an expert on melioidosis. Picture: Che Chorley
Bart Currie is an expert on melioidosis. Picture: Che Chorley

"It very much follows rainfall patterns, so that's why the prediction is we'll have more cases this year, if indeed the La Nina weather patterns lead to more rain," Professor Currie said.

"They get activated during the wet season and move to the surface," he said.

"These bacteria are very common across the Top End, particularly in all Darwin suburbs."

The Bureau of Meteorology last month declared a La Nina as active across Australia this summer, meaning a very high chance of above average rainfall across the continent.

Professor Currie said people with diabetes, kidney or lung disease and cancer were at a higher risk of death from the disease.

People who consume heavy amounts of alcohol or are on immunosuppressants such as steroids were also at risk.

"The disease is severe, predominantly only in people who have identified risk factors," he said.

The bacteria infect people through cuts and sores or by breathing in dust or water droplets.

Professor Currie said Territorians, especially those with risk factors, needed to take precautions when gardening or pressure hosing during the wet season.

The Centre for Disease Control NT recommended wearing waterproof shoes or boots, gloves and washing cuts and wounds.

People with risk factors should also avoid going outside during "periods of heavy wind and rain in the Top End."

northern territory

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police charge teenager over fatal Teewah crash

        Premium Content Police charge teenager over fatal Teewah crash

        Crime Police have charged a 19-year-old man over an early morning Teewah Beach crash that killed an 18-year-old man.

        FULL REPLAY: Sunshine Coast wins in Gold Coast grudge match

        Premium Content FULL REPLAY: Sunshine Coast wins in Gold Coast grudge match

        Water Sports Women's and men's Coast teams are playing in Brisbane today

        HIGHEST TO LOWEST: See how Coast childcare centres compare

        Premium Content HIGHEST TO LOWEST: See how Coast childcare centres compare

        Education See the rankings of all 196 Sunshine Coast childcare centres

        Man bitten by snake during late-night trek

        Premium Content Man bitten by snake during late-night trek

        News A man was rushed to a Coast hospital after he was reportedly bitten by a snake on...