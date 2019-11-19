Killer Noosa road section to be turned into ‘traffic shock absorber’

The Hilton Tce and Ernest St intersection due for a roundabout upgrade.

NOOSA is a step closer to having a deadly congestion black spot given the green light for at least a $3 million makeover.

Councillors on Monday unanimously supported the upgrade of the Hilton Tce-Ernest St intersection at Tewantin along with associated upgrades for this lethal stretch of road.

Senior staff briefed councillors on the urgency of the works, which have been caught up in the process of sorting out the relocation of local underground utility services.

“This intersection has been identified in our traffic study as our number on congestion spot,” a staffer said.

“We’ve also had a motorcyclist killed there.

“Also, we’ve had two deaths in that corridor through the pedestrian crossing and as a part of that roundabout, it will act as a slowing point within that corridor,” he said.

The speed limit there has been dropped to 50 kph as well.

“It will almost act as a traffic calming or traffic regulating measure within that corridor,” the staffer said.

He said the intersection currently experiences long delays heading east on Hilton Tce turning right into Ernest St.

“There’s long delays for people turning right out of Ernest St into Hilton Tce,” he said.

As as part of the upgrade there will be extra pedestrian refuges installed with the estimated four-month project due to start around January 28 next year.

There will be night works involved and the intent is to keep one lane open at all times, but there will be delays.

Cr Jess Glasgow said this was “a much-needed roundabout” for now and for the future, especially given its serious traffic history.

Cr Frank Pardon said the cost of this roundabout was enormous due to the charges to shift underground infrastructure like Telstra connections.

“It costs over a million dollars before you start to get them to move their gear along,” Cr Pardon said.

“The roundabout does act as a shock absorber perse. So safety is paramount of course.”

He said this was a major arterial road coming into Noosa and work crews could face problems like striking underground water and tidal inundation from the nearby river.

“It’s been expensive and a very hard job,” Cr Pardon said.

“We can’t colour this one, it’s a toughie for all of those reasons, but we can just ask out people for patience and see how we go,” Cr Pardon said.

The Hilton Tce and Ernest St intersection it is one of the busiest in the shire with 17,000 vehicles a day travelling along that route.

The Noosa Traffic Study to 2036 ranked the intersection of Hilton Tce and Ernest St highest on the list of council-controlled intersections in need of an upgrade.