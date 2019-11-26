Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Kim Kardashian roasted over microwave M&M ‘hack’. Picture: Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian roasted over microwave M&M ‘hack’. Picture: Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Offbeat

Kim K roasted over ‘strange' habit

by Shireen Khalil
26th Nov 2019 1:44 PM

KIM Kardashian has a lot of credentials to her name - reality star, aspiring lawyer, entrepreneur and, now, "M&Ms queen".

The 39-year-old surprised fans when she took to Twitter to reveal the perks of microwaving M&Ms, declaring the trick will "change your life".

She had spontaneously served up the advice for a Twitter follower who shared an image of the colourful chocolates.

"Put them on a plate then in the microwave for 30 seconds and it will change your life! Melted on the inside and crunch on the outside," Kim wrote.

 

 

 

Since sharing her expertise on Sunday, Kim's post has received more than 215,000 likes, nearly 20,000 retweets and thousands of comments.

It didn't end there - Kim was adamant her microwave trick worked and kept the conversation going when another user tagged the mother-of-four, saying he is going to give it a go, hoping her advice is "worth it".

"Trust me it is worth it!! Please tell me if you like it," she responded immediately while sharing the post alongside another fan's who declared her "the queen of M&Ms".

 

 

 

 

 

 

Kim's response surprised fans: "Imagine posting m&ms just to unexpectedly get a reply from kim k," one Twitter user wrote.

It sparked an M&M frenzy, with others poking fun at the reality star's rather random advice.

"Kimberly its been 17 hrs and you're still talking about melted m&ms," one fan said.

"Yum! They must be low in calories if you eat them … probably hard to eat just a couple at a time though?" another asked.

 

 

 

 

Not giving up, Kim further backed her advice by going as far as sharing a tutorial video about what perfectly warmed M&Ms should look like.

"I love it when they crack. They're just warm and gushy on the inside, if you put them in the microwave for 30 seconds. The goal is to be warm and melty on the inside, ooh, but crunchy on the outside," Kim said as she slowly munched on them in the background. "This is my secret of life, you guys."

 

 


She's not the only Kardashian telling us how to eat chocolate - even a health-focused Kourtney previously made headlines for an unusual six-step method of eating Kit Kats, while Khloe once showed off her "crazy" method of stacking cookies in glass jars on her now-defunct app.

More Stories

kardashians keeping up with the kardashians kim kardashian strange requests

Just In

    Acoustic dining sounds

    Acoustic dining sounds
    • 26th Nov 2019 2:00 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Summer set to blossom with friends

        Summer set to blossom with friends

        News Plants nurtured from seeds will be in abundance as Noosa Botanic Gardens Friends gear up for their summer plant sale.

        Luxury Sunshine Coast home builder in administration

        premium_icon Luxury Sunshine Coast home builder in administration

        Business Well-known family-owned company now in administration

        New ‘Silicon Valley’ near Brisbane to create 6000 jobs

        premium_icon New ‘Silicon Valley’ near Brisbane to create 6000 jobs

        News Plans include new campus for University of Sunshine Coast

        Agro to make 30th birthday comeback

        premium_icon Agro to make 30th birthday comeback

        News Jamie Dunn is bringing the nation’s cheekiest puppet back