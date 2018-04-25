Menu
Covered only in clay, Kim teased her new fragrance, KKW Body. Picture: Instagram
News

Kim posts her most explicit nudes yet

by Courtney Thompson
25th Apr 2018 9:27 AM

KIM Kardashian has done it again.

The reality TV star turned beauty mogul has posted a number of nude photos on Instagram, pushing the limits of Instagram's nudity guidelines.

She first posted a topless picture, where only her arm is covering her bust and her face is out of the shot.

 

Kim knows exactly how to get people talking. Picture: Instagram
She followed this with what may be her most X-rated self-promotional shot ever.

The photo is of Kim's torso and lower-body, sans underwear or literally anything else. She leaves very little to the imagination - but then again, she wouldn't be the Kim we love if she did.

 

Kim Kardashian posted some of her most racy photos ever this week — to help sell her new perfume. Picture: Instagram
It's all to promote her new fragrance, KKW Body, which drops on April 30.

Teasing the perfume's release with a final photo of her naked body covered in clay, she wrote, "We took a mould of my body and made it a perfume bottle."

Speaking to Business of Fashion about the fragrance, Kardashian said: "The next fragrance I have coming out in May, KKW Body, is so amazing. It is a sculpture, basically, of my body,

"It's really cool. The scent is so good, I'm so proud of it. It smells to me like what I would think golden smells like, even though that's a colour and something that's just luminous."

 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

 

But the photos have some fans upset, with many commenting that she has taken it too far this time.

One Instagram user commented, "This is not okay!"

Another wrote: "I love her but this is [too] much! There is no need to expose everything like that honestly."

Still, whether you love her or hate you, you have to admire her commitment to brand consistency!

