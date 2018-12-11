Kris feared Kim becoming a ‘crazy drug addict’

MUM knows best.

During an appearance on Busy Tonight, Kim Kardashian revealed mumager Kris Jenner had a hand in ceasing her wild ways, including past drug use.

"I would tell my mum everything - we always had such a close relationship so I would come home and be like, 'Oh my God, Mum, I did ecstasy last night,'" the mother-of-three said.

"And she was like, 'You're gonna ruin yourself.' She was so upset, and she never did drugs so she was just so upset thinking that I was gonna turn into something, and be this crazy drug addict, and I was like, you know what, she's so right, I'm so over it," she said.

Kardashian, 38, has been candid about her past experiences, sharing on a previous episode on Keeping Up With The Kardashians that she was high on ecstasy while filming her infamous 2003 sex tape with then-boyfriend Ray J.

Kim Kardashian and ex-boyfriend Ray J. Picture: John Shearer/WireImage

"I did ecstasy once and I got married. I did it again, I made a sex tape. Like, everything bad would happen," Kardashian said on her E! reality series.

The beauty mogul also shared that others have a tough time believing she needed to be tamed.

"People that were close to me, that obviously know that life of mine, they're like, 'I can't believe you said that.' And I was like, 'Well, I mean, I never really hide anything,'" Kardashian said.

"(I think) it's just weird to people that I've done ecstasy but I don't drink, I don't smoke weed, I don't do anything. So it's weird to have done that."

Kardashian has since settled down with third husband Kanye West.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian in New York. Picture: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

