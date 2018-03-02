Kin Kin school is slow food champion

Kin Kin State School pupils Lilly Diggins and Fynn Uechtritz hols the Snail of Approval award at Padstow's, with garden manager Keith Gilbert looking on.

KIN Kin State School has become one of the 18 new recipients of Slow Food Noosa's Snail of Approval Awards.

Joining a host of restaurants, cafes, farmers, food producers, chefs and artisans amount to nearly 80 member of the movement, the school not only grows fresh food produce in its garden, the pupils become part of a Friday lunch session, as part of the school curriculum.

Pupils Lilly Diggins and Fynn Uechtritz joined school gardener and educator Keith Gilbert to celebrate the awards at long-standing Snail of Approval recipient Padstow's in Noosa Junction on Monday, joining 15 other new Snail of Approval recipients to pick up the certificates.

"The school been running the kitchen and garden for over seven years; it's been written into the school curriculum,” Mr Gilbert said.

"Every Friday the kids help prepare and share a community lunch.

"They know the value of not eating fast food and growing your own food. It has become a model for us.

"It has been documented that the kids are happier - and happier to attend school.”

Slow Food Noosa President Erika Hackett said she was proud the local group of volunteers had managed to launch the Australian-first initiative, which was based on similar programs operated by other Slow Food groups in Italy, Bali and America.

"In just six months, we have almost 80 recipients - all receiving the Snail of Approval,” she said.

The Slow Food Noosa convivium, the first in Australia, attracts members from Caloundra to the Fraser Coast.

"Kin Kin State School has a very strong commitment to fostering an understanding and respect for food as a core part of its values,” Ms Hackett said.

"It was the first school in Queensland to receive funding from the Stephanie Alexander School Kitchen Garden Program and the children from all grades are actively involved in growing, nurturing, harvesting, preparing and cooking ingredients from their garden for the weekly lunch at Kookaburra Kafe, which is run by the children and open to the public.”