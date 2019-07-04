Kind hearts save the day at Sunshine Butterflies

GENEROUS Sunshine Coast businesses have been thanked for "making dreams a reality” at disability support charity Sunshine Butterflies, donating time and resources to build an upgraded front entrance worth around $200,000.

On Tuesday, members of Sunshine Butterflies at Noosa gave three cheers for those who helped while Noosa MP Sandy Bolton cut the ribbon to officially open the front entry roundabout and new carpark.

Led by local businessman Ray Shadforth and his civil engineering business Shadforth, the group of businesses completed the works, offering their goods and services in-kind to the charity to get the job done.

Sunshine Butterflies CEO Leanne Walsh said the charity could not have managed to raise the huge amount required for the works at their headquarters on McKinnon Drive.

"It was just not feasible for us to undertake this project without the support of this incredibly generous group of people,” she said.

"We have been blown away by their generosity. We simply cannot thank them enough for what they have given us.”

Shadforth Director Ray Shadforth said he was pleased to see the local business community along with other key stakeholders come together to ensure the project was completed on time.

"We could not have done this without the support of the local business community; I have no doubt that everyone who was involved in delivering this project has also got a lot out of it because we've seen first hand how it will improve the facility,” Mr Shadforth said.

Former Noosa Councillor Russell Green from RG Strategic, and the team at TOD Engineering also assisted prior, carrying out vital works to get the project off the ground initially.

"We appointed Sunshine Butterflies participant Curtis Walsh as our site supervisor and he brought a lot of fun and energy to the team which was great for everyone involved,” Mr Shadforth said.

"The excitement amongst the staff, volunteers, families and participants continued to build as we moved towards completion and it's so rewarding to see everyone so happy now that it is all done so that Sunshine Butterflies can continue the vital work they do within the community,” he said.