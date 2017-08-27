24°
Kindness for Katie Rose Cottage

Amber Macpherson | 27th Aug 2017 5:00 AM
GENEROUS: Lions Club members and Sunshine State Mowers donate a ride on mower to Katie Rose Cottage.
GENEROUS: Lions Club members and Sunshine State Mowers donate a ride on mower to Katie Rose Cottage.

THE community just keeps on giving to the Katie Rose Cottage, as groups hand over thousands of dollars in donations and goods to help make the hospice a reality.

Katie Rose Cottage founder Carol Raye said she's blown away by the acts of kindness and support the charity is receiving.

"I sound like a broken record, but I just can't believe the generosity of this community; I really can't," Ms Raye said.

"People are coming to us saying we really need this hospice, this is something we need in the community, we want to see it happen.

"The community has certainly shown its support and everyone is getting behind us."

Ms Raye said the new Katie Rose Cottage facility in Doonan is expecting about $30,000 worth of furniture to arrive next week from Melbourne, with Noosa Van Lines couriering the items for free.

Earlier this month, the Tewantin Noosa and Noosa Heads Lions Clubs donated a new ride-on mower for the hospice's acreage property.

"The Lions Club members came out to visit the facility and said 'What do you need?'," Ms Raye said.

"We said we need a mower for the property, so they said okay. And they donated one.

"How wonderful."

Ms Raye said a line-dancing event held at the Cooroy State School on August 12 raised more than $9000 for the charity.

"That was a significant donation, it was a big day, and we were the benefactors of the day," she said.

"We had line dancers coming all the way from Caboolture and Hervey Bay.

"The event attracted over 200 line dancers and raised an incredible $8,201 for Katie Rose Cottage.

"Runaround Sioux line dance group had previously donated a further $1000, making a grand total of $9201.

"That money will go towards purchasing our medical equipment."

On Wednesday, Powder Blue Laundrette donated sheets and offered to do the facility's laundry free of charge.

Topics:  charity donations doonan fundraising katie rose cottage noosa

