Kindness key to Iris Hutton's 100-year-long life

LOVED: 100-year-old Iris Hutton (centre) with her children (from left) Judith Mackey, Carol Harris, Geoffrey Hutton, birthday girl Iris Hutton, Carol Harris, Judith Mackey and John Hutton.

LOVED: 100-year-old Iris Hutton (centre) with her children (from left) Judith Mackey, Carol Harris, Geoffrey Hutton, birthday girl Iris Hutton, Carol Harris, Judith Mackey and John Hutton. Amber Macpherson

YOU could feel the love all around for Iris Ivy Hutton as she celebrated her 100th birthday on Wednesday.

Mrs Hutton marked the milestone we all hope to achieve at Noosa Heads Ozcare.

Among the sons and daughters to great-great grandchildren, everyone agreed Mrs Hutton's kind heart was her most outstanding attribute.

"She's been the best mum in the world,” daughter Carol Harris said.

"Never says a bad word about anyone. She's just so kind, and so loving.”

Mrs Hutton had four children - two girls, Carol and Judith, and twin boys Geoffrey and John.

Ms Harris said her younger twin brothers were a bit of a surprise when they came along.

"My parents were 40 when they had Geoff and John,” Ms Harris said.

"I don't think they were expecting them. But they were very happy. Mum and dad always went fishing with the two little boys.”

Ms Harris said the children always felt welcome and comfortable growing up.

"She had a good life, a wonderful family. She loved her husband,” Ms Harris said.

"She was a stay at home mum. Our home was always a lovely place to be.

"I can always remember mum and dad never had any arguments. Happy family and household, very devoted couple.”

Granddaughter Sharon Mackey said her favourite memories of her "nan” were her childhood birthday parties.

"(It was) so much fun at nan's house,” Ms Mackey said.

"I had lots of birthday parties, nan was always there.

"The three of them, my aunties and nan, they'd all sit on the couch and flash their legs and do little dances. It was so funny.

"My grandparents always looked after you. She tucked you in so tight you couldn't move. She's just a beautiful, beautiful nan.

"I just remember it was always fun. She never had a harsh word to say at all.”

Mrs Hutton was even known as quite the dancer in her younger years, earning the nickname "snake dancer” for her wiggly hips.

"My father was the shyest man, and she'd dance and wiggle her hips like a snake dancer, and he'd stand there with a smile on his face,” Ms Harris said.

So what's the secret to living to 100 years old?

"I just keep going,” Mrs Hutton said. "You go on with it. You just do what you're told.”