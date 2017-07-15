Kindy goes above and beyond for its kids

TOP RATE: Nicole, centre and her C& K Peregian Springs staff with their kindy kids.

NOW the federal government has woken up to what the parents of the C&K Peregian Springs Community Kindergarten have known all along.

And that is this exceptional place of early childhood learning goes above and beyond for their kindy kids. When the Noosa News called by this week one young fellow was excited by the black spider he had just crafted. Nicole then explained what a newspaper photographer does and some already knew.

Kindy director Nicole Koy was delighted this community facility run in cooperation with local parents, has been awarded an "Exceeding” rating under the federal government's National Quality Framework assessment and rating process.

"I am proud of the team at our kindy, who work so hard every day to make a difference in the life of children and help prepare them for a lifelong love of learning,” Nicole said.

C&K Peregian Springs is an award-winning kindy, taking out the 2015 Excellence in Inclusive Practices Award, for the work it does in supporting the needs of all children.

The rating system was established in 2012 following an agreement by all Australian governments to support better educational and developmental outcomes for children.

Early childhood services, including kindergartens, are assessed in areas including: educational program and practice, children's health and safety, physical environment and staffing.

Families who wish to know more can contact Nicole at peregiansprings@ candk.asn.au or 5471 3175.