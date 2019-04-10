Kindy kids celebrate cultures

PEREGIAN Beach Community Kindy children recently celebrated Australia's cultural diversity during Harmony Week.

In keeping with the spirit, the children concentrated on acknowledging the Gubbi Gubbi people, traditional owners of the lands where the kindy now stands.

Children, parents, grandparents and friends were delighted to visit the new Deadly Espresso coffee kiosk at Peregian Digital Hub, powered by SevGen Indigenous Corporation.

The adults enjoyed the coffee made by baristas Shauna and Kyle and the children participated in singing, dancing, an obstacle course, ochre painting, cultural stories and enjoyed some tasty treats.

The kindy hope this is the beginning of a new relationship between their centre and Deadly Espresso, and with the SevGen organisation.