ALL SMILES: More kindy children from the southwest will benefit from the expanding remote kindergarten program.
News

Kindy program to expand throughout southwest

Ellen Ransley
by
26th Nov 2018 1:12 PM

KINDERGARTEN students will be welcomed at 30 more regional schools over the next two years.

Education Minister Grace Grace announced the remote kindy program would expand, ensuring children from all over the state had equal and greater access to starting their school life.

"The Remote Kindergarten Pilot has been very successful in helping achieve his aim, with 239 children across 38 schools benefiting since it began in 2016," she said.

"We'll now transition from a pilot phase into a full, ongoing program from the start of 2019.

"Expanding into 30 more schools will provide much needed access to kindergarten for more than 100 extra children in remote areas that are located more than 50 kilometres from the nearest service."

Ms Grace said existing teachers would deliver the program, and teacher aides would be employed for 20 extra hours a week.

"This extra teacher aide time also gives an important employment boost in our most remote communities, which are currently experiencing drought," Ms Grace said

She said access to kindergarten was important, as it helps improve young children's literacy and numeracy skills, as well as social competence and school readiness.

"These are all important ingredients in a successful start to education."

Isolated Children's Parents' Association president Tammie Irons welcomed the expansion of the program, and the ongoing certainty it provided to schools already invovled.

"Face to face education is so important for children living in rural and remote parts of Queensland and the expansion of this program will ensure more kids have access to it," Ms Irons said.

Schools set to benefit:

Arcadia Valley State School

Darling Downs South West

Baralaba State School

Central Queensland

Bauhinia State School

Central Queensland

Begonia State School

Darling Downs South West

Bollon State School

Darling Downs South West

Builyan State School

Central Queensland

Carmila State School

Central Queensland

Chillagoe State School

Far North Queensland

Clarke Creek State School

Central Queensland

Coppabella State School

Central Queensland

Duaringa State School

Central Queensland

Dunkeld State School

Darling Downs South West

Gogango State School

Central Queensland

Hebel State School

Darling Downs South West

Isisford State School

Central Queensland

Jericho State School

Central Queensland

Kilcummin State School

Central Queensland

Kindon State School

Darling Downs South West

Lochington State School

Central Queensland

Miriam Vale State School

Central Queensland

Mistake Creek State School

Central Queensland

Monogorilby State School

Darling Downs South West

Morven State School

Darling Downs South West

Nebo State School

Central Queensland

Rolleston State School

Central Queensland

Rosedale State School

North Coast

St Lawrence State School

Central Queensland

Teelba State School

Darling Downs South West

Ubobo State School

Central Queensland

Yuleba State School

Darling Downs South West

